HB Studio Hosts CATCH 22 Event with Actors Christopher Abbott and Austin Pendleton

Pendleton performed in the original 1970 “Catch-22” film and Abbott starred in Hulu's 2019 “Catch-22” remake.

Apr. 7, 2021  

HB Studio, one of New York's original institutions for theater training and practice, will host a virtual talk with actors Christopher Abbott and Austin Pendleton that is open to the public at 7:00 p.m. on April 20.

An alumnus of HB Studio, Christopher Abbott will reunite with his longtime mentor, HB Studio teacher and actor-director Austin Pendleton, for a talk on their roles in "Catch-22", a satirical war story based on the novel by Joseph Heller. Abbott, who stars in Hulu's 2019 remake of "Catch-22" directed by George Clooney, for which he was nominated for a Golden Globe Award in the "Best Actor" category, follows in the footsteps of Pendleton, who performed in the original 1970 film by Mike Nichols.

As part of their training, students at all levels of achievement are encouraged to make connections among HB Studio's diverse network of working professionals. Abbott trained at HB Studio at the start of his professional career in 2006 and 2007. A recurrent student of Pendleton, the two formed a strong mentored relationship.

HB Studio's virtual talk with the actors will include a discussion about their interpretation and preparation for the roles and a review of their professional careers.

HB Artist Spotlight: "Catch-22" with Christopher Abbott and Austin Pendleton
7:00 p.m., April 20, 2021
Virtual talk open to the public
Reservations: hbstudio.eventbrite.com


