Griffin Stanton-Ameisen Presents NYC Public Premiere of FREE SPACE At The TANK

Griffin Stanton-Ameisen will present his original one man show FREE SPACE for its first public run in NYC. Previous iterations were at the Philadelphia Solow Festival, Griffin's apartment in Washington Heights and at a studio at Primary Stages as part of Griffin's year as a Rockwell Scholar. Tickets available HERE!

Join Griffin at his house party. There will be live music, there will be games, there will be stories, and there will be tears (of joy?). FREE SPACE is an improvised, audience chooses their own adventure, theatrical story-telling game night that explores choice through the lens of a father-son relationship.

FREE SPACE was born out of my desire to do something that terrified me. A one man show. And out of grief. After my Dad died.

Fall 2016, I was still grieving the loss of my father. That October, I met with Tommy and pitched the idea of us making a one man show about my life and Hamlet. Over two and a half years we developed, slowly, a unique piece. I wrote, grieved, and avoided. Tommy searched for the story only I could, and HAD, to tell. Not about Hamlet, but about choices. The choices my father and I made to get us to where we are (or are not) today. One where there is no script. One where the audience chooses how the whole thing will go. All while drinking and playing bingo. Yes, that bingo. What (or who) wins? FREE SPACE pits each person's drive to shout BINGO!! against their empathy for me.

BINGO!! But instead of a numbers on the game cards, there are quotes ("and then Nana said 'fuck you'"), actions ("We Chug a Beer"), and stories ("The Last Wawa Run"). Someone's gonna win Bingo (maybe? If Griffin didn't fuck it up). As the audience chooses what they do, what Griffin does, and what stories he tells, they're just trying to get 5 squares in a row. Or get to know what they want to know from Griffin. Or just make him drink. Who knows? They choose.