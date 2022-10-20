Gay Porn Musical Announces Casting For SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical

Gay Porn Musical has announced casting for its upcoming production of SHOOTING STAR - A Revealing New Musical at 3 DOLLAR BILL. Limited engagement beginning October 25th, 2022

SHOOTING STAR will welcome Coleman Cummings as Taylor Trent, Juan Danner as Martin Lords/Butch O'Neal, Grant Evan as Tiger Black, Grant Latus as Jesse Apollo, Spencer Petro as J.R. Andrews Zuri Washington as Mr. Sue, and Craig Winberry as James Grant. Featured ensemble and principal understudies are Maya Santiago and Brennan Stylez.

After a sold-out run in Los Angeles, 3 Dollar Bill, BROOKLYN'S PREMIERE QUEER BAR & PERFORMANCE VENUE will host the New York Premiere of SHOOTING STAR, the semi-autobiographical, musical love story set in the world of the gay adult film industry. Book and Concept by Florian Klein (aka gay porn star Hans Berlin), with music by Thomas Zaufke and lyrics by Erik Ransom.

Directed by Dennis Corsi, music directed by Brad Simmons, choreographed by Michael McCrary and Alyssa Fuhrman, costumes designed by Barbara Erin, with intimacy direction by Blake Lee Zolfo, set consulting by David Goldstein, and produced by Shooting Star Musical, LLC, Bruce Robert Harris, and Michael Susko, SHOOTING STAR gives you a sincere look at the human side of porn, focusing on the performers in the adult film world - their desires, dreams, and dramas.

SHOOTING STAR is about love and family in a world where many people think this wouldn't be possible.

For the NYC premiere production of SHOOTING STAR, the producers of SHOOTING STAR are excited to welcome ES Collection USA / Addicted USA as the clothing/costume sponsor, supported by local New York club and fetish design house *ssTricks, and international social app SCRUFF to the naughty little SHOOTING STAR family.

The immersive theater event of the year will begin performances October 25th and finish its strictly limited engagement December 18th. Showtimesor SHOOTING STAR will be Monday, Friday and Saturday Mo at 7:30 pm and Sunday at 6:30 pm. Doors open one hour prior - come early and #PartyLikeAPornstar with us before the show. All performances for this New York Premiere will be at 3 Dollar Bill, 260 MESEROLE STREET BROOKLYN, NY, 11206 where audiences will not just be watching the Ovation Award nominated show, but become a part of the SHOOTING STAR universe.



For more information and coverage of this revealing new musical, go to https://www.shootingstarmusical.com/.