GatherNYC Continues Weekly Sunday Morning Concerts with Grace Park & Jenny Lin

The revolutionary concert series GatherNYC continues its mindful musical mornings this Sunday with winner of the 2018 Naumburg International Violin Competition Grace Park, and continues the following Sunday with pianist Jenny Lin, described by The Washington Post as "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now". Concerts take place at 11am at SubCulture, with doors at 10:30 for complimentary coffee, pastry and community.



Grace Park, violin (10/6):

Winner of the 2018 Naumburg International Violin Competition, Grace Park is a dynamic soloist, dedicated chamber musician, and passionate pedagogue. Her diverse career has carried her from featured performances in the world's foremost concert halls to educational workshops in inner-city schools as a resident artist with Carnegie Hall, and she has been praised by the San Francisco Chronicle as being "fresh, different and exhilarating."



Ms. Park has been the headlining performer at the Kennedy Center, Library of Congress, Walt Disney Hall, Jordan Hall, Carnegie Hall, Metropolitan Museum of Art, Rudolfinum (Prague), and Glinka Hall (St. Petersburg). Ms. Park performed solo Bach alongside Yo-Yo Ma at New York City Center and collaborated with Maxim Vengerov at the Cartagena International Music Festival.





Jenny Lin, piano (10/13):

Pianist Jenny Lin's October 13th appearance at GatherNYC is the first of a two-part presentation celebrating the release of her latest album "The Etudes Project", which was inspired by her ongoing world tour with classical superstar Philip Glass. She pairs études by Glass with some of the most challenging traditional études for the piano as well as new ones written for her by ICEBERG New Music.



She has been acclaimed for her "remarkable technical command" and "a gift for melodic flow" by The New York Times. The Washington Post praises "Lin's confident fingers... spectacular technique", "surely one of the most interesting pianists in America right now", and Gramophone Magazine has hailed her as "an exceptionally sensitive pianist". Her concerts have taken her to Carnegie Hall, Avery Fisher Hall, Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center's Great Performers, SF Jazz, MoMA, Stanford LIVE, and National Gallery of Art, appearing at Festivals such as Mostly Mozart, BAM's Next Wave, Spoleto USA, Kings Place London, Chopin Festival Austria, and Schleswig-Holstein Festival Germany.



The revolutionary Sunday morning concert series GatherNYC continues its ambitious and innovative programming featuring world-class performers, community building and spiritual nourishment. The fall 2019 season runs every week from September 22 through December 22nd.



Throughout the season, guests will be served exquisite live classical music by celebrated musicians, artisanal coffee and pastries, storytelling by winners of the Moth StorySLAM, and a brief celebration of silence. Taking place in the modern underground theatre SubCulture, the entire experience lasts one hour, and provides a communal weekly respite from the noise of the city.



This series founders and co-artistic directors are cellist Laura Metcalf and her husband, guitarist Rupert Boyd. They also comprise the international touring duo Boyd Meets Girl, whose 2017 debut album reached No. 3 on the Billboard Traditional Classical Chart.





