GROOMING MY ASS to Premiere at Theatre Under St. Marks Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Festival

With a heart wrenching, confronting, and "in yer face" new work, actress and playwright Ryann Lynn Murphy is bursting onto the scene with Grooming My Ass. A one woman dark comedy that intimately dissects the relationship between a seventeen year old transgender girl and a twenty-seven year old man. With her signature wit and stripped back vulnerability, Ryann paints a vivid portrait of the worst moments of adolescence only to emerge braver, funnier, and sexier than ever.

From ROGUE arts, one of NYC's emerging DIY production companies, comes a fresh and blood pumping comedy that is sure to leave you gasping, crying, and maybe even covered in shaving cream... A love and hate letter to coming out, growing up, and first relationships, Grooming My Ass is a gripping tale of what it's like to grow up as a trans teen in the digital age. With energetic and engaging direction from Asa Nestlehutt and vibrant designs by Peter Chan (costumes), Haley Crawford (set), Nate Dallimore (sound), and Lee Lillis (lighting), Grooming My Ass promises a feast for the eyes and the mind.

Grooming My Ass will make its World Premiere July 17th at 9pm and July 18th at 7pm at Theatre Under St. Marks. It will then transfer to Edinburgh Fringe Festival this August for a two week run.

