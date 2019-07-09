GOOD MORNING NEW YORK To Release Off-Broadway Cast Recording

Good Morning New York: A New Musical is releasing an album this fall and YOU get to be the first person to hear the Off-Broadway songs at an album launch concert at Feinstein's 54/Below.

The musical, created by Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp, explores the behind the scenes culture of local news. The Off-Broadway show, inspired by real New York City journalists, explores why we work jobs we hate and what it will take to quit.

The Feinstein's 54/Below show comes ahead of their Off-Broadway debut in six months and on the heels of their critically acclaimed Off-Off-Broadway run at The People's Improv Theater in 2018.

"We're bringing back all the hits," creator and Emmy award-winning journalist Jacklyn Thrapp said. Thrapp and one of her co-composers, Dylan Adler, were strategic about what changes were made moving forward. "We didn't change fan favorites like Staten Island Ferry or Best Of Me. Those are solid. We did polish a lot of the music though. There have been a series of excited changes with the script and team."

One "exciting change" Thrapp is referring too includes adding Jackson Bell as a co-composer, orchestrator & music director. The band will include Clinton Greenlee (Bass), Max Azarmehr (Drums) & Diane Wong (Piano).

"Jackson is an incredibly talented musician and born leader," Thrapp says. "Audiences were swept away by his performance in the New York Theater Festival so when it was time to polish the Off-Broadway music I wanted him as my go-to guy."

The musical & Feinstein's 54/Below show will be directed by Bridget Greaney.

"Bridget has been on board since the very first paid show we had," Thrapp says. "I've always trusted her vision with the script and the cast adores her. She will do a wonderful job leading us onto an Off-Broadway stage.

Morgan DeTogne, Lexi Rosenblum and John Vogel will be joining the Off-Broadway cast, performing in the album and at the Feinstein's 54/Below show.

The Feinstein's 54/Below album launch concert will take place October 4, 2019 at 11:30 p.m. Tickets start at $20 and have a two drink minimum.





