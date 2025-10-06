Frog & Peach Theatre Company Brings TINKERBELL LIVE to Inwood Hill Park

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced that the 2025 edition of Tinkerbell Live will be coming to Bruce's Garden in Inwood Hill Park on Saturday, October 18 at 1pm. This exciting interactive and bilingual (English/Español) event is part of the company’s ongoing commitment to provide high-quality family theatre experiences that entertain and engage audiences of all ages.

Tinkerbell Live is a vibrant and enchanting production that has been captivating families since its inception in 2009. With a blend of games, music, and delightful storytelling, this interactive event promises to be a magical experience, perfect for children aged four and up, as well as those young at heart. Attendees can look forward to a bilingual adventure featuring beloved characters such as Princess Snow White, Woodsman Will, Prince Dreamboat, The Evil Queen, Ringmaster Ron, and Little Rosa Riding Hood, ensuring a fun-filled journey through Fairyland.

This year's performance will feature an impressive cast, including Anuj Parikh, Hari Bakhsar, Erica Cafarelli, Jaixa Irizarry, Steven Ungar, and Lenny Ciotti as The Evil Queen. The show is written and directed by Lynnea Benson, with music and lyrics by Ted Zurkowski. With its engaging narrative and lively performances, Tinkerbell Live is set to enchant audiences and create unforgettable memories.

As a free event, Tinkerbell Live not only aims to entertain and engage but also to foster a sense of community among families in the area. The charming setting of Bruce's Garden in Inwood Hill Park provides the perfect backdrop for this delightful production. Families are encouraged to arrive early to secure a good spot and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

To reserve your free tickets now, please click here.

With a commitment to artistic excellence and community engagement, Frog & Peach Theatre Company invites everyone to join the celebration of creativity and imagination. Tinkerbell Live not only showcases the talent of its performers but also emphasizes the importance of the arts in fostering connections and joy within the community. This event stands as a testament to the power of storytelling and the impact it can have on young minds.