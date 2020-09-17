Food Of Love Announces TWELFTH NIGHT: WELCOME TO OUR TABLE

Shipwrecks, mistaken identities, and mouth-watering desserts are delivered directly to your kitchen.

Play on! Food of Love, the force behind the Drama Desk Award-nominated productions of Shake & Bake: Love's Labour's Lost and Midsummer: A Banquet, will present one of Shakespeare's most beloved comedies with a virtual twist and their signature culinary flare. Shipwrecks, mistaken identities, and mouth-watering desserts are delivered directly to your kitchen in this immersive livestream benefitting the Food Bank For New York City!

The cast of Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table includes Shaun J. Brown (True Blood), Emily Carding (Shakespeare's Globe), Tasha Magigi (Royal Shakespeare Company), Nanya-Akuki Goodrich (The Public Theater), and Broadway's Miguel Perez, the cast also features Victoria Rae Sook, Perry Sook, Brendan Sokler, and Michael Padgett.

Twelfth Night: Welcome to Our Table, is co-directed by Food of Love Artistic Director Victoria Rae Sook (Midsummer: A Banquet, Shake and Bake: Love Labour's Lost) and Evolving Door Artistic Director Jessica Francis Fichter (Eleventh hour, Dandelion: An Original Musical). Rounding out the creative team are Cory Anderson of Baby Deer Bakery (Food Design), Ricky J. Duarte (Beverage Design), Zak Holder (Sound Design), and Stage Manager Leah V. Pye.

Proceeds from Twelfth Night: Welcome to our Table will benefit Food Bank For New York City. For 36 years, Food Bank For New York City has been the city's major hunger-relief organization working to end hunger throughout the five boroughs. Nearly one in five New Yorkers relies on Food Bank for food and other resources. Food Bank takes a strategic, multifaceted approach that provides meals and builds capacity in the neediest communities, while raising awareness and engagement among all New Yorkers.

Through its network of more than 1,000 charities and schools citywide, Food Bank provides food for more than 61 million free meals per year for New Yorkers in need. Food Bank For New York City's income support services, including food stamps (also known as SNAP) and free tax assistance for the working poor, put more than $110 million each year into the pockets of New Yorkers, helping them to afford food and achieve greater dignity and independence. Food Bank's nutrition education programs and services empower more than 50,000 children, teens and adults to sustain a healthy diet and active lifestyle on a limited budget. Working toward long-term solutions to food poverty, Food Bank develops policy and conducts research to inform community and government efforts.

To learn more about how you can help, please visit foodbanknyc.org. Follow us on Facebook (FoodBank4NYC), Twitter (@FoodBank4NYC) and Instagram (FoodBank4NYC).

Performances will be held virtually on Friday, November 13th (8pm EST) and Saturday, November 14th (3pm EST). Tickets go live September 28th at at www.FoodOfLoveProductions.com.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You