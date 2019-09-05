Flushing Town Hall Heats Up This Fall, Today Launching A New Season Of Global Music, Dance, And Art

Flushing Town Hall today launched its new fall season as the global arts venue begins to present over 30 programs to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds this September through December. From a Diwali dance party to a marionette Nutcracker traveling all the way from Austria, there will be something for everyone to celebrate this season, including Flushing Town Hall's first-ever presentation of six NEA Jazz Masters together on stage for a once-in-a-lifetime concert.

"We are celebrating our 40th anniversary this year with a truly incredible roster of global artists, many coming from overseas," says Ellen Kodadek, Flushing Town Hall's Executive and Artistic Director. "Why travel the world when you can hop the 7 train to Queens? At Flushing Town Hall, we bring the world to your doorstep, and this season is no exception."

New York State Assembly Members Ron Kim, Edward C. Braunstein, and David I. Weprin delivered remarks at a season launch press conference, attended by a number of presenters and artists. Teaching Artist Ling Tang and performer Roberta Piket also gave a taste of what's to come with brief performances at the launch event.

"This is a historic building, and what better way to honor the history of this building than to celebrate the diversity of Queens with these programs," said Assembly Member Braunstein.

"Flushing Town Hall, although it's in Flushing, is really a Queens-wide cultural institution," noted Assembly Member Weprin. "In my opinion, it's really a citywide cultural institution, and we will continue to support the wonderful work here."

Flushing Town Hall's fall highlights include: Season Opening Party with Jane Bunnett & Maqueque (Sept. 20); Hot Club Jazz Listening Session (Sept. 22); Antonio Hart Quintet (Oct. 5); Kobo Town (Oct. 11); Jazzmobile@55 (Oct. 19); Bongsan Talchum Korean Masks (Oct. 31); Diwali Dance Party (Nov. 2); NEA Jazz Masters (Nov. 8); DDAT (Nov. 16); Gustavo Casenave Quartet (Nov. 22); The Nutcracker (Dec. 4); Roberta Piket Sextet (Dec. 6); Global Arts for Global Kids­­­ Benefit (Dec. 14).

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.





