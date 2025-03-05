Fergie Philippe Joins A MOTHER at Baryshnikov Arts

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Baryshnikov Arts will begin its 20th Anniversary Spring Season with A MOTHER, a new play written by Neena Beber and co-conceived by Beber and Jessica Hecht. Fergie Philippe joins the previously announced Hecht, Delilah Napier, Zane Pais, and Portia.



Directed by Maria Mileaf with choreography by Shura Baryshnikov and musical direction by Mustapha Khan, A MOTHER will begin performances Saturday, March 29 and run through Sunday, April 13, with an official press opening on Monday, April 7 at Baryshnikov Arts, 450 W. 37th Street.



A MOTHER is a groundbreaking theatrical event that not only pays homage to Bertolt Brecht’s powerful, seldom-performed play, but also breathes new life into it through a contemporary lens. Part documentary, part autobiography, part disco, this production is an evocative and personal journey conceived by long-time collaborators Hecht and Beber. Through a multilayered approach, combining heartfelt storytelling and a soaring blend of disco, gospel, reggae, and Jewish music, led by music director Mustapha Khan, the play creates a visceral experience of loss, resilience, and transformation. The play is set against the vibrant backdrop of 1970s/80s Miami and places the protagonist Jess’ story of first love in the broader historical context of the race riots following Arthur Lee McDuffie’s murder by police officers.



A MOTHER will feature music by Composers Mustapha Khan, William Kenneth Vaughan, and Norman (Skip) Burns with Music Direction by Khan. Set design will be by Neil Patel; costume design by Katherine Roth; and lighting design by Matthew Richards. The show is produced in partnership with producers Lana Russell and Susan Kaplan in association with The Orchard Project, which supported A MOTHER in its labs in 2020.



SPECIAL EVENTS:

Disco Night Party (April 3)

Disco, dancing, food, drinks, and a DJ with special guests including the cast of A Mother and original artwork by Gwen Smith. Limited tickets available. Tickets for the Disco Dance Party start at $100. VIP tickets available for $200.



Brecht Talkback (April 4)

The panel will include the distinguished Brecht scholars Anthony Squiers and Joerg Esleben. Included in performance ticket price.

Talkback (April 11)

Q&A with the performers and creative team. Included in performance ticket price.



Gospel Concert (April 13)

Join the musical team of A Mother for a special gospel concert directly after the performance. Included in performance ticket price.



