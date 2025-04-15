FRIGID Nightcap to Present QUIET RIOT A Night Of Subversive Performance

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



RIGID Nightcap, the East Village's wildest late-night variety show, returns on Friday, April 25 at 10:30 PM with its latest edition: "Quiet Riot"-a simmering, slow-burning celebration of softness as resistance, tenderness as power, and intimacy as rebellion.

A staple of NYC's downtown experimental scene, FRIGID Nightcap invites audiences into a world of unpredictability, where each performance is a sharp left turn from the last. This month's theme, Quiet Riot, explores stillness as protest, softness as strength, and rebellion that simmers instead of explodes.

The evening features a diverse, cross-disciplinary lineup of performers working at the intersections of comedy, burlesque, drag, movement, performance art, and theatre-all united by a spirit of whispered resistance.

The lineup includes:

Obsidian Dandy - A circus artist and flow performer whose hypnotic object manipulation creates a visual meditation on control, elegance, and stillness in motion.

Ethan Filler - A sardonic NYC-based stand-up comedian delivering biting social commentary and political humor.

Rachel Pacelli - A poetic performance art piece exploring the weight of the world and the emotional toll of continuing on in the face of collapse.

Devorah Massiva - A towering burlesque dream, blending feathers, gold, and glamor in a slow-burning striptease set to Siouxsie and the Banshees.

Tiffi Tornado - A sultry strip-and-sing act that transforms jazz into defiant seduction with vocal prowess and a wink.

The Ad Hoc Collective - A drag/mime duet rooted in queer love, allyship, and silent protest.

Bobbi Pin - A live-sung cabaret act channeling resignation, rage, and rhinestones in a slow, defiant peel of velvet and truth.

The evening will be hosted by Brittyn Dion Bonham and Caitlin Kirk, both acclaimed performers and members of the Strange Girlzz collective, known for infusing Nightcap with surreal energy and cheeky tenderness.

Producer Edward Gibbons-Brown shares, "Quiet Riot is about the power that builds quietly. It's for the introverts, the slow-burners, the ones who don't scream but still crack the system. This is softness as sabotage."

Tickets are $15 and include a complimentary glass of wine. Livestream tickets are available for $10. Seating is limited.

