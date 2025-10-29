FRIGID New York to Present Radiotheatre's 15th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FRIGID New York will present a limited engagement of Radiotheatre's 15th Annual Edgar Allan Poe Festival at UNDER St. Marks, November 29-December 28.

Come in! Come in! Down the cold stone steps into a dark cellar below St. Mark's Place here in the heart of the historic East Village. For the past 50 years, this place has been known for its experimental theater. And, so, it is here that the multi-award-winning, critically acclaimed RADIOTHEATRE, now in its 23rd Season in NYC, once again presents LIVE ON STAGE five classic tales of terror and suspense by the Grandmaster Of Horror in its 15th Annual Edgar Allan Poe FESTIVAL.

For a LIMITED TIME ONLY, Radiotheatre presents each night Poe's THE TELLTALE HEART; THE CASK OF AMONTILLADO; THE MASQUE OF THE RED DEATH; BERENICE; THE CASE OF M.VALDEMAR...Complete with a great cast, original orchestral music and a plethora of cinematic sound FX. Just bring your imaginations!

The cast will feature Frank Zilinyi & Alejandro Cardozo with Radiotheatre Creative Director Dan Bianchi and Technical Director Wes Shippee.

Performances will take place on: Saturday, November 29 at 5pm, Saturday, November 29 at 7pm, Sunday, November 30 at 5pm, Saturday, December 27 at 5pm, Saturday, December 27 at 7pm, Sunday, December 28 at 5pm