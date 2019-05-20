FILIBUSTERED AND UNFILTERED: AMERICA READS THE MUELLER REPORT AtÂ The Arc
To ensure a separation of powers, the U.S. Federal Government is made up of three branches: legislative, executive, and judicial. When authority runs amok, the ultimate check is the American citizen.
Beginning at 8PM on Saturday, June 1 and continuing for 24 hours through Sunday, June 2, we the people--American citizens of all ages, backgrounds, and political persuasions--will read aloud and listen to the entire redacted Mueller Report. Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report, presented by DMNDR, New Neighborhood, and Slightly Altered States, will take place at The Arc, 36-30 36thStreet, in Long Island City, Queens, one of the most diverse communities in the United States and the birthplace of President Trump.
More than 100 citizens have volunteered as readers, including Elena Araoz, JoAnne Akalaitis, Loren Amor, Heidi Armbruster, Mary Bacon, Regina Bain, Michael Barakiva, Courtney Baron, John Belitsky, Kristen Blush, Mark Bly, McCaleb Burnett, Dan Butler, Oliver Butler, Adrienne Campbell-Holt, Sari Cane, Karyn Casl, Sarita Choudhury, Roger Danforth, Eisa Davis, Stephen DeRosa, Crystal Dickinson, Harris Doran, Annie Dorsen, Ned Eisenberg, Oskar Eustis, Ramona Floyd, Gia Forakis, Will Frears, Jackson Gay, Eric Gilde, Jacqueline Goldfinger, Michael Gotch, Elizabeth Grobel, John Gromada, Gordon Haber, Anne Hamburger, Rebecca Hart, Karen Hartman, Frank Harts, Philip Himberg, Robert Honeywell, Alex Hurt, Dina Janis, Julia Jordan, Melanie Joseph, Abigail Katz, Anne Kauffman, Antoinette Lavecchia, Todd London, Flo Low, Michele Lowe, Robert Lunney, Taylor Mac, Eden Malyn, Ana Margineanu, CarmenMaria Martinez, Dakin Matthews, John McDermott, Molly McDowell, Lisa McNulty, Maria Mileaf, Winter Miller, Steven Padla, Lucas Papaelias, Christian Parker, Raphael Peacock, Neil Pepe, Wendell Potter, Ken Prestininzi, Carolynn Richer, Jenna Ricker, Glynis Rigsby, Laila Robins, Nicole Rodenburg, J.T. Rogers, Jennifer Roszell, Katherine Roth, Ana Semedo, Vicki Shaghoian, Catherine Sheehy, Julian Sheppard, Howard Sherman, Leigh Silverman, Marcella Smith, Moira Stone, Sarah Storm, Lisa Timmel, Michael Urie, Karen Walcott, Brian Wiles, Pia Wilson, Elizabeth Williamson, Amy E. Witting, Laurie Woolery, Greg Young, and Ned Van Zandt.
Filibustered and Unfiltered: America Reads the Mueller Report will also feature live music and some unannounced special guests.
In order to make the event accessible to as many citizens as possible, tickets start at $10. Those who wish to pay more, may do so.
Ticket sales will cover the practical expenses of holding a safe and comfortable public event in New York City. Any additional proceeds will be donated to RAICES Texas and CARA Family Detention Pro Bono Project.
Advance tickets are available online at Eventbrite here. Tickets will also be available at the door, cash only.
All ticket holders can stop in throughout the day, or stay for the entire 24-hour reading. Meals and snacks will be available for purchase. Alcohol is not permitted on the premises.