EstroGenius Festival To Be Presented At The Cooper Union

EstroGenius Festival will bring the drums, dances, and voices of powerful artists Karisma Jay & AbunDance, Kathryn Alter, and Potri Ranka Manis/Kinding Sindaw to the stage of The Cooper Union's Great Hall on Thursday, March 24 at 6:30pm.



The EstroGenius Festival is an annual celebration of the artistry of femme, non-binary, non-conforming and trans womxn artists produced by Melissa Riker and maura nguyen donohue. Founded as a short play festival in 2000, EstroGenius exists to present the voices of dance-makers, playwrights, experimental performers, teens, musicians, burlesque performers, noise artists, filmmakers, dj's and anyone else looking to break molds and crack gender codes to the stage, street, and forefront of public attention.

EstroGenius Festival

The Cooper Union's Great Hall

Thursday, March 24 at 6:30pm

Admission is FREE, but registration is required. Register here.

Attendees are required to show proof of complete COVID-19 vaccination and booster and must wear a CDC-recommended mask (disposable surgical, KN95, KF94, or N95) while indoors.