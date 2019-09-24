Emerging Artists Theatre's Bi-annual NEW WORK SERIES Returns To TADA! Theater

Emerging Artists Theatre presents their bi annual New Work Series. The series runs October 2 - 20 at TADA! Theater and features new works from a diverse group of artists. Tickets range between $10 - $20 with shows running nightly.

New musicals, plays, solo-shows and dance pieces (in varies stages of development), will be presented. Over 60 workshop productions will be performed over three weeks with each production receiving one performance. Peter Levine's new play, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY, headlines the series and will receive a full production and six performances.

A wide range of topics will be showcased including a new musical on Madame Currie, a solo-show about Doris Day, a satire on immigration and the wall, and a musical parody inspired by the TV show Scandal.

The full line-up is available at www.newworkseries.com.

All performances take place at TADA Theater, 15 W 28th Street (between Broadway & 5th Ave.), 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10001. (Elevator building/handicap accessible) Subways: R/W to 28th street, B/D/F/M/N/Q to 34th street, F to 23rd street.

Tickets range between $10 - $20 and are available at www.newworkseries.com or by calling 1-800-838-3006. Tickets are also available at the box office (if available) the night of the show.

APPLE, TABLE, PENNY - Headlining show

Max Gelman, a frustrated Borscht Belt comedian, often neglected his roles as husband and father to follow his dream. But now something's wrong. He's been acting strangely and his wife and children are concerned. So is he.

Complete with jokes, the occasional song, and a cast of characters that includes Carmen Miranda and Jackie Gleason, APPLE, TABLE, PENNY showcases generational struggles, the special love between a grandfather and his granddaughter, and coming to terms with the inevitable that awaits us all.

Written by Peter Levine, directed by Jennifer Tuttle. The cast features Abraham McNeil Adams, Jerry Ferris, Peter Levine, Leslie Lynn Meeker, Vivian Meisner, Laura Sametz and Paula Shtein. The creative team includes lighting design by Brian Aldous and costume design by Joey Kovach.

Performance dates:

Thursday, October 3 at 7 pm (Opening Night)

Friday, October 4 at 7 pm

Saturday, October 5 at 7 pm

Monday, October 7 at 7 pm

Saturday, October 12 at 7 pm

Sunday, October 13 at 2 pm

Tickets are $20 and are available at www.brownpapertickets.com/event/4330947. Running time: 95 minutes.

Emerging Artists New Works Series (NWS) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. Since its inception, numerous productions that were workshopped at the series, have gone on to have full productions at the NYMF, FringeNYC & Encores, Edinburgh Fringe, off-Broadway, as well as National and International productions. Paul Adams, Andrea Alton, Scott Klavan and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the NWS series.





