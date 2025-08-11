Emerging Artists Theatre to Present THIS USED TO BE A PLACE CALLED KANSAS

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Emerging Artists Theatre will present the world premiere of This Used to be a Place Called Kansas written and performed by Kristopher Victoria. This world premiere performance takes place on September 8th at 7:00 pm and is part of the 2025 Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC at 312 W 36th St, 3rd Floor, New York, NY, 10018.

Emerson is totally freaking out! It's his first night working at the first - ever - GAY BAR to officially open in his small college town just south of Austin, Texas. Follow him along as he boldly serves up a gripping account bound to leave even the most cynical of spectators agog.

Emerging Artists Theatre's Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly the New Works Series) began in 2006 and focuses on new works, new talents, and new voices. The bi-annual festival that runs in the Fall and Spring, showcases 50+ new dance pieces, plays, solo-shows, cabaret, and musicals.