Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emerging Artists Theatre (EAT) is seeking submissions for their Fall Spark Theatre Festival NYC. The festival is scheduled to run from September 8 through September 28, 2024, at 312 West 36th Street, in midtown Manhattan.

EAT is excited to announce that the upcoming festival will now be broken into two categories: workshop productions and fully developed new work. Additionally, some productions may be given more than one performance slot.

Spark Theatre Festival NYC shows will be categorized into two distinct groups to better meet the needs of artists. Artistic Director Paul Adams shared his thoughts on the change, "When we started our festival nearly 20 years ago, it was slightly easier to produce theatre in the city. Fringe NYC, among other festivals, was a vibrant part of the city where artists could showcase their new work. There were also more small theatre spaces available and theatre rentals weren't so high. With soaring costs and limited performance opportunities, we aim to continue supporting artists with their new work, whether it's a musical or solo show that is fresh off the page, or a play or dance piece that has already been workshopped. We're hoping that by offering multiple performances to some shows and opening up fully developed new work to the press for reviews, we'll be able to help our artists achieve their goals".

Submissions of short plays, musicals, solo performances, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, jazz, burlesque, monologues, storytelling, and subway musicians/acts are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is "out of the box," please feel free to submit.

Spark Theatre Festival NYC showcases polished works-in-progress. Many of the pieces showcased at the festival are being presented to an audience for the first time. Each participant is given the option to conduct a talkback following their performance, during which they may ask the audience for feedback on their work.

Artists showcase their works-in-progress, whether as a staged reading or an off-book presentation. Shows run nightly Monday through Friday at 7 pm, and Saturday and Sundays at 2 pm, 5 pm and 7 pm. If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60-minute show slot. Submissions must be a minimum of 5 minutes for dance pieces and monologues. Productions may not be performed 3 months prior to or a month after the Spark Theatre Festival NYC.

To submit a new work, please visit https://emergingartiststheatre.org/spark

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) June 2, 2025. Participants will be notified on a rolling basis starting in mid-January. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the required audience guarantee of 1 ticket per minute of performance is met. Past artists who have packed the house have earned between $300 and $900 for a 30-minute to 1-hour presentation.

Application and submission guidelines are available at https://emergingartiststheatre.org/submissions

Spark Theatre Festival NYC (formerly known as the New Work Series) is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have emerged from this series. In the Fall of 2023, EAT produced three Off-Broadway World Premieres that were previously showcased at Spark Theatre Festival NYC, including Anne Being Frank by Ron Elisha, Doris Day: My Secret Love by Paul Adams, and Sex Work/Sex Play by Caytha Jentis.

Emerging Artists Theatre provides:

• A 99-seat off-Broadway theater in the heart of Manhattan

• After the audience guarantee of 1 ticket sold per minute of performance is met, artists receive 50% of the box office revenue

• Professional/Equity stage manager and technical staff

• Piano and music stands

• Ticketing services

• Box office

• A projector

• Two dressing rooms

• Curated talkback (where you decide what feedback you need)

• Safe and supportive environment

• Nice, friendly staff

• Simple set pieces available (blocks, tables, chairs, small couch/bed)

• One technical rehearsal

• Rep light plot and sound system - typically shows are limited to approx 10 sound and 10 light cues for an hour-long performance

More information and the application can be found at www.emergingartiststheatre.org

Comments

Win Two Tickets to The Great Gatsby