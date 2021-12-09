Emerging Artists Theatre Now Accepting Submissions For Their 2022 New Work Series

Emerging Artists Theatre is seeking submissions of new material that is ready to be put in front of an audience for their Spring New Work Series (NWS) which is currently scheduled to run March 21 through April 10 at TADA Theater in midtown Manhattan.

Submissions of short plays, solo performance, dance, cabaret, sketch comedy, subway musicians/acts, and short and long musicals, are now being accepted. If you have an artistic discipline that isn't mentioned or is "out of the box," please feel free to submit. We are always interested in new work. Artists are free to showcase their work whether it's a staged reading or off-book production. Most shows run approximately 60 minutes. If you are submitting a short piece, you will be paired with another play or dance piece to create a 60-minute show slot. Shows run nightly at 7pm with additional performances on Friday nights and weekends. Productions must be local (New York, New Jersey, Connecticut).

The deadline for submissions is midnight (EST) December 31, 2021. There are no submission or festival fees, and participants receive a 50/50 box-office split when the audience guarantee is met. All participants and audience members must be fully vaccinated. Application and submission guidelines are available at www.newworkseries.com/submissions.

NWS is a bi-annual three-week developmental series that provides artists of different disciplines the opportunity to present one night of a "work in progress" with audience feedback. Since its inception in 2006, successful FringeNYC, NYMF, Edinburgh Fringe, and Off-Broadway shows have been born out of this series. Artistic Director Paul Adams and company members Andrea Alton and Vanessa Shealy serve as curators for the series.