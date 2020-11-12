Embassy Theatre Presents Worldwide Stream of ON BROADWAY Featuring Jessica Hendy, Alan H. Green and More

The Embassy Theatre presents On Broadway this Sunday, November 15, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as virtual performances.

What do you do when the governor changes the rules and you have live concerts booked THIS WEEKEND? That's what the Embassy Theatre in Fort Wayne, Indiana asked themselves yesterday when their scheduled, socially distance audience of 400 was mandated to reduce that number to 50 overnight.

You make it a worldwide stream instead. The show, On Broadway, is now open to Broadway loving audiences around the world. An entire household can buy a ticket for $35.

The Embassy Theatre presents On Broadway this Sunday, November 15, at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. as virtual performances. This show's presenting sponsor is the Barbara Bradley Baekgaard Family Foundation.With an ever-changing set list, On Broadway highlights long-running standards like Phantom of the Opera, Chicago, and The Lion King, as well as the newest blockbusters The Book of Mormon, Dear Evan Hansen, Moulin Rouge, and even the sold out smash hit, Hamilton! Starring New York City's most sought after talent, On Broadway is a celebration of the most current Broadway season, sung by the stars themselves! The cast includes the following performers: Jessica Hendy (Cats, Amour, Aida), Alan H. Green (Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, School of Rock, Sister Act, Play On!,) Liisi Lafontaine (35th Anniversary production of Dreamgirls in London), and Jacob Haren (Book of Mormon). In the future, the touring show will include music from other highly anticipated productions as they become available: The Music Man, SIX, Mrs. Doubtfire, Company, Jagged Little Pill, West Side Story and Diana.



The Embassy is a 92-year-old nonprofit theater that immediately found solutions to stay operational during this pandemic while still meeting community needs. As a part of the programming adjustments, it has been working with local arts organizations and peer cultural groups to present entertainment and fulfill gathering needs while accommodating social distancing and other board of health guidelines. Bringing On Broadway to this region was an additional way to meet the northeast Indiana's thirst for Broadway during a time when most tours have been postponed.

TICKETS: The virtual ticket can be purchased for $35, plus applicable fees at ticketmaster.com and the STAR Bank box office at the Embassy (260.424.5665) at 125 W. Jefferson Blvd., Fort Wayne, Indiana. A valid email address is required at checkout. A private live stream link will be sent to the patron's email a few hours before show time to be viewed at show time only. One virtual pass per household.

Link to purchase Sunday 2 p.m. virtual ticket: https://bit.ly/onbroadway2pm

Link to purchase Sunday 7 p.m. virtual ticket: https://bit.ly/onbroadway7pm

