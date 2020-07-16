Elemental Women Productions to Present MEET ME AT DAWN VIrtual Performance

Elemental Women Productions is a womxn focused, NYC based production company. Producing work that empower womxn's voices and experiences. Venturing into the world of virtual theatre and excited to announce their first virtual reading, Meet Me at Dawn, an award winning play written by Zinnie Harris.

The story of two women finding themselves washed up on an unknown shore. They spend the day together- and very far apart. A play of love, loss and remembrance, we are proud to present this work in a virtual format.

Performed via Zoom on August 7th 2020 at 3pm EST / 8pm BST we will be performing live from New York City, USA and Aberdeen, Scotland. 20% of proceeds will donated to organisations that support LGBTQ+ folx. Split between two organisations, The Center NYC and Stonewall UK.

EWP aims to keep theatre accessible with all Readings proced as a pay-what-you-can structure. Tickets will be available through Eventbrite with prices at $10, $15 or $20. In order to make this event accessible please reach out directly at elementalwomenproductions@gmail.com if circumstances mean these pricing options are not within your budget.

