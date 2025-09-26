Ego Actus Theatre Company To Present A Reading Series Showcasing Female Playwrights

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This Fall Ego Actus Theatre Company will bring six new plays to life in the Women's Drama Reading Series. The readings are free to the public and will take place on Monday nights from October 6 - November 10 at The Episocopal Actor's Guild. Women's Drama is in response to the lack of diversity in many NYC and National Theatre Company's seasons this year.

Six new plays will be presented including Impact by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Secret Agents by Jessica Litwak, Delulu by Sarah Congress, 8.64 Seconds, Common Era by Judith Leora, The New Me by Margo Hammond, and In the Country of the Blind by Joan Kane.

Ego Actus founders Joan Kane and Bruce A! Kraemer explained their decision to launch the series: "We were disappointed to see that some theatres are presenting all-male playwrights this season, without a single woman represented. That's unacceptable. Women's voices deserve to be celebrated and given the stage. In response, we're launching Women's Drama, a free reading series of full-length plays written exclusively by women."

Women's Drama Lineup

Monday, October 6 at 7pm

Impact

Written by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, directed by Rosie Corr

Set against the backdrop of an upcoming Bat Mitzvah, this comedic drama-based on a true story-unpacks the emotional layers of a family confronting a shared trauma. It's a raw, real, and unexpectedly funny exploration of how we come together as a family, when it matters most.

Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/1of6Impact

Monday, October 13 at 7pm

Secret Agents

Written by Jessica Litwak, directed by Joan Kane

A Brother, A Sister, A Secret, and James Bond, a vivid fantasy life of secret agents, of promises for a brilliant and brave life ahead. This is a story about love and espionage in the time of AIDS.

Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/2of6SecretAgents

Monday, October 20 at 7pm

Delulu

Written by Sarah Congress, directed by Terry Hanson

Is Deena's house haunted? Or is she just being delusional? Jersey Shore human resources manager Deena has never lived alone. On the eve before her daughter leaves for college, Deena is visited by the presence of her abusive, alcoholic ex-husband Dougie. Desperate to pay for her daughter's tuition and too frightened to live alone, Deena decides to list her basement on Airbnb. What follows is a harrowing tale of darkness, dismantling, destruction, and spirits.

Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/3of6Delulu

Monday, October 27 at 7pm

8.64 Seconds, Common Era

Written by Judith Leora, directed by David E. Shane

It is a Tuesday night in the New Jersey apartment of Lindsay and Jake, and they can't seem to settle on a movie for date night, and they also can't seem to find their cat. As the night progresses, the party next door seems to keep spilling into their apartment as their neighbors invade their space in unsettling and surprising ways, which force them to confront the reality of their relationship.

Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/4of6CommonEra

Monday, November 3 at 7pm

The New Me

Written by Margo Hammond, directed by Cat Parker

The New Me is a play about finding the real person behind the socially acceptable mask. To Danielle's detriment, she has been squelching her true self to please her mother while her mother, Madeleine, has been hiding her own true self in order to keep up a good appearance. Amidst this madcap romp, the two women finally experience their true warrior selves and, consequently, discover the ability to get what they truly want out of life.

Tickets: https://ticketstripe.com/5of6TheNewMe

Monday, November 10 at 7pm

In the Country of the Blind

Written by Joan Kane, directed by Bruce A! Kraemer

This play is based on the short story In the Country of the Blind by H.G. Wells and tells the harrowing tale of a mountain climber, lost in an avalanche, who finds himself in a beautiful, isolated valley where the natives are completely blind and have been for generations. They have no words for sight or color or light, and are mystified when the mountain climber refers to these strange phenomena.