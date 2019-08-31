Egg & Spoon Announces Third Season

Off-Off Broadway's Egg & Spoon Theatre Collective has announced its 2019-2020 Season, to be produced at SoHo's historic Access Theater. It is the third season for Egg & Spoon, since being founded in 2017 by a handful of Syracuse University graduates.

Beginning the season in November will be a stage adaptation of Nancy Kricorian's novel, Zabelle. It follows Zabelle Chasbanian during her surprise birthday party when memories of her childhood during the Armenian Genocide emerge to the surface. The piece was originally devised at Syracuse University in 2015, with Sarineh Garapetian, Catherine Giddings, Lindsey Newton, Julian Garnik, and Leslie Noble. Noble adapted the novel for the stage. The New York production will feature the original cast, and will be directed by Adam Coy, who helmed Crave for Egg & Spoon last season.

The next production will be Jaclyn Backhaus' Men on Boats, which had a successful New York run in 2016 at the Wild Project and Playwrights Horizons. Men on Boats is a modern retelling of John Wesley Powell's nineteenth century epic exploration of the Colorado River, based on Powell's own journals -- except all ten explorers are played by female-identifying, transgender, gender-fluid, and/or non-gender-conforming artists. It is a hilarious adventure which teaches us about a key moment in our nation's history, when we risked our lives for a chance to explore the unknown. Jillian Wipfler, who co-directed Egg & Spoon's The Rats last season, will direct.

"We're living in a pivotal moment, for our organization and for our world," says artistic director Liam Lonegan. "It doesn't feel like Egg & Spoon can approach that moment with any other pieces, both of which give us a clearer glimpse of the present by inventively theatricalizing the past."

Both plays will run in the Black Box at Access Theater. For more information about the season, or how to get tickets, visit www.eggandspoontheatre.org.





