Edu Díaz's PULSE Will Premiere at the Chain Theatre's One-Act Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



PULSE, a short and surreal comedy by Edu Díaz about the transcendental power of love, will premiere at The Winter One-Act Festival at The Chain Theatre on February 7.

What do you do with 15 extra minutes of life? PULSE follows Jose, a struggling playwright whose Off-Off-Broadway debut takes a fatal twist. Stuck between the living and the dead, he rewrites his story in this love letter to broken dreams, theater, and New York City.

Written and performed by Edu Díaz, a multi-awarded Fulbright Alumni from The Canary Islands and creator of A Drag Is Born, PULSE is directed by Chris Goffredo, whose work spans cabaret and musical theatre. The cast includes Elisabetta D'Avenia (Froci, Wrong Move), Jonathan Glass (Darkness of Light, Twin Towers), and Kayla Gomes, an LA-based actress lending her voiceover talents to the show.

PULSE is part of Program #15, along with the show A White Girl's Understudy by Isabel Tongson, with three performances at The Chain Theatre (312 W 36th St., 4th floor, New York, NY 10018) on February 7 (8:30 PM), February 12 (6:30 PM), and February 15 (2:00 PM). Tickets with the discount code PULSE25 are available now.

Comments