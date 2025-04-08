EPIC Players Theatre Comes to Lincoln Center’s Big Umbrella Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



EPIC Players Theatre, New York's Premiere Neurodiverse Theater Company, offers a sample of the 2025 EPIC Season in the Big Umbrella Festival on Saturday, April 12, 2025 at 11am and 7pm at the David Rubenstein Atrium at Lincoln Center, 1887 Broadway, New York, NY 10023. Tickets are free, first-come first-served. For information visit https://lincolncenter.org/series/lincoln-center-presents/epic-players-287.

Join EPIC for two performances at the Big Umbrella Festival! The festival welcomes kids, teens, adults, and their families for three weekends of free and Choose-What-You-Pay programming, designed with and for neurodiverse audiences. EPIC’s exciting set will feature music, theater, and dance performances from the company's repertoire, including numbers from EPIC Jr., EPIC Storytellers, EPIC Dream Roles Cabaret, and their highly anticipated mainstage show, Seussical. EPIC. Players is a non-profit theater company that opens the stage to all types of artists and seeks to shine a light on neurodiverse talent. EPIC believes our differences are our greatest strength, and they are committed to more representation and opportunities for all artists.

Launched in 2018, the Big Umbrella Festival was the first large-scale performing arts festival of its kind, centering audiences with autism and other developmental disabilities by offering unique approaches to sensory-based and interactive artistic experiences—and sharing these learnings with the field worldwide. This year, the festival returns from April 4-20 and features artists from across the world, with expanded offerings varying in age-range and genre, all for Free and Choose-What-You-Pay. To learn more, visit LincolnCenter.org/BigUmbrella.

All events are Relaxed Performances, part of a campus-wide series providing a supportive social environment for individuals with autism, sensory and communication disorders, or learning disabilities. Attendees can enter and leave audience spaces as needed, vocalize, and move freely, creating a "no shushing" zone. Chill out spaces and visual art spaces are also available. For more information about Relaxed Performances, visit LincolnCenter.org/Relaxed.

