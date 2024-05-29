ECHO & NARCISSUS BLAST THIRD EYE BLIND OUTSIDE A DINER IN NEW JERSEY AT 2AM to be Presented at The Tank

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scott Brieden, Alton Alburo, Hillary Wilson and Adin Lenahan will star in a workshop production at The Tank of Echo & Narcissus Blast Third Eye Blind Outside a Diner in New Jersey at 2AM written by Brandon Monokian. The show is a part of The Tank's PrideFest, opening on June 28th and continuing through July 6th. The Tank is located at 312 W 36th St., New York, NY.

The play received a developmental reading at the Tank's 2023 PrideFest and continues its development with this fully staged workshop production directed by PrideFest curator Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin. "The theatrical way time works in this play drew me in. I'm excited to be directing this production after programming it in Pridefest 2023 and 2024, as well as at the Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage New Moon reading series in 2022," Garvin says.

In Echo & Narcissus..., two teenage boys spend a 1999 night going from a Jersey diner to the shore, discussing their closeted sexuality. The danger of youth and possible romance explodes in a violent beach incident that changes the trajectory of the boys' lives. In 2012, one of these boys has written a play likening his youth to the Greek myth of Echo and Narcissus. When the other boy shows up out of the blue to see the work, they must reckon with how their past shaped the destructive patterns that have defined their lives. The show features live music from Sam Kwietniak.

This production will be produced by Kaela Mei-Shing Garvin and Brandon Monokian in association with The Tank. Connor Scully is Line Producer.

This fully staged workshop showcase production follows developmental readings at Luna-Stage/">Luna Stage, The Valdez Theatre Conference, The Tank, and Hobart and William Smith Colleges.

