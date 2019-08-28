Downtown Urban Arts Festival Is Accepting Submissions For 2020 Season

Downtown Urban Arts Festival (DUAF) is currently accepting PLAY SUBMISSIONS for its 18th annual season!

DUAF will accept up to 16 theatrical works (full and short plays, musicals, and solo works) that reflect urban life and with running times up to 70 minutes. Each work is performed only once during the festival. There will be a $1,000 award in the category of Best Play, Best Short, and Audience. There is no submission fee and each playwright will receive a $300-$500 monetary stipend during the festival to defray some of the production costs of presenting their work.

SUBMISSION DETAILS:

1. Playwright's bio with contact info- name, address, phone # and email

2. Photo of playwright

3. Synopsis of theatrical work

4. Complete script of theatrical work

5. Estimated running time of work

6. Actor/director/crew bios, if available

7. Description of stage set (if any) and production needs (i.e. sound and lighting)

The submission deadline is Sunday, October 20, 2019. Please submit to coordinator@duafnyc.com. For more info about DUAF, visit: www.duafnyc.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You