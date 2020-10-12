Dirty Laundry Theatre's BORDERS To Appear In 'Theater Of Uncertainty' Online International Event

Dirty Laundry Theatre has been chosen as a panelist for the 'Theatre of Uncertainty' virtual conference on Thursday, October 15.

Dirty Laundry Theatre has been chosen as a panelist for the 'Theatre of Uncertainty' virtual conference on Thursday, October 15.

'Theater of Uncertainty' is a two-day online event featuring live discussions with artists and artistic directors from around the world. Speakers from Europe, Africa, and Southeast Asia will share their experiences working in the theater, and theatre's responsiveness, throughout the era of COVID-19.

Maera Daniel Hagage, Dirty Laundry Theatre's Founding Artistic Director, will join a session entitled, 'Mediums & Formats' to introduce the transformation of the New York-based company's show BORDERS into a virtual show.

In early 2020, BORDERS, previously nominated for 'BEST PLAY 2019' at the NY Theatre festival in summer 2019, rapidly shifted from stage to livestream and successfully webcast a series of live performances for the general public from the actors' own homes. This play was included in 'the short list of very best fringe theatre in 2019' and won the LMCC creative grant. In 2020, the virtual show was included three times in Time Out New York's 'Best Theatre to Watch Online' list.

BORDERS, written by Nimrod Danishman and directed by Michael R. Piazza, tells the story of two gay men who meet on Grindr. One lives in Israel, the other in Lebanon. During the course of their relationship they examine the meaning of borders-real and imagined, physical and not-and how isolation and companionship manifest in modern times.

The 'Mediums & Formats' panel is moderated by Jason Morris Danino Holt, Artist and Artistic Director at Habait Theatre Jaffa, and will showcase artists and cultural entrepreneurs who will share how they've adapted work and art to respond to the absence of shared physical space. It is one of four such panel discussions that will make up the two-day virtual conference.

Other panels topics include 'Education & Distance,' a discussion of teaching and training students of theatre during a time that prevents social gathering; 'Audience & Isolation,' which will cover ways creators, audience, and community can forge new connections; and 'Coronavirus & Cultural Policy,' which will feature three presentations from three separate countries.

'Theater of Uncertainty,' opens Wednesday, 10/14, at 9am EDT. Find registration and performance information here.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You