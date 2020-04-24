Dirty Laundry Theatre Announces Additional Virtual Performances Of BORDERS

Dirty Laundry Theatre, an emerging New York City-based theatre production company announces virtual 'run' of its unprecedented production of BORDERS, written by Nimrod Danishman and directed by Michael R. Piazza. All shows to be performed live and broadcasted via livestream.

Following a successful premiere last Saturday (4/19) the company has decided to extend the virtual experience of BORDERS to limited 8 shows run, Starting TONIGHT, Friday, 4/24 at 9pm, and practically performing every weekend through May 17th.

BORDERS is a one of its kind, adapted version of the play, performed live by the actors in their homes (without breaking quarantine) and streamed via YouTube Live on the company's channel. The original production was awarded the best play nomination at the NY summer festival and scheduled for a run this summer. In the light of covid-19 realities, it has been transformed to an online storytelling experience, complete with all-new multimedia and video elements that bring this virtual dimension to life.

BORDERS delves deep into the private gay dating app conversations between two Middle-Eastern men who struggle with bringing their virtual relationship offline and into the real world. The two-hander features Adrian Rifat and Eli M. Schoenfeld.

The virtual premiere of BORDERS was received with great feedback from its audiences;

"I'm enjoying this experience so much," said Playwright and Actor Margot Mejia, "Thank you Dirty Laundry Theatre for making virtual theater exciting to watch - even from home. This is such a gift!"

"...In the times we are living, when social distancing is hurting us and saving us at the same time, [BORDERS] brings a hint of hope." said Actor and Playwright Jessica Terry, "To witness the story of Boaz and George who are force to be apart by greater circumstance and still accomplish to come so close to one another is a huge wake up call. They prove that "borders" can be seen either as something that divide us, or bring us together. In this perfectly adapted version for a live online performance, the magic of the plot, the real characters and the blunt text, break through the screen. You almost forget that you are not experiencing it face to face, as they keep you engaged from beginning to end. I can't wait to experience it on stage!"

With great attendance and incredible feedback, the company is excited to offer multiple opportunities for a wider audience to experience the show from their location of choice.

"This isn't just another livestream of the play on stage", says Maera Daniel Hagage, Dirty Laundry Theatre's Founding Artistic Director. "This type of live-performed theatre through an online experience is unprecedented, and we are very excited to extend its virtual run. The uniqueness of the story set in the virtual world, with the characters' inability to meet physically, is more relatable today than ever."

"It's a play about characters who can't meet because of their circumstances, so it's a perfect story to tell with this medium," says director Michael R. Piazza. "I've watched some streamed theater since our quarantine started here in New York and I always feel like I wish I could have seen that onstage. We wanted to actually adapt the show to this new way of telling a story and I think we've been successful."

This beautiful production unfolds the virtual encounter of Boaz and George, who meet on Grindr.They want to meet in person, but one lives in Israel, the other- in Lebanon.

Find out if it is just the physical border that keeps Boaz and George apart? Would they be able to transition their virtual relationship to the real world?

The play is based on actual across-the-border Grindr conversations that the Israeli playwright had with an individual in Lebanon. While homosexuality isn't technically outlawed in Lebanon, the social implications can still be harsh. In Israel, while homosexuality is more socially acceptable, it isn't a universal acceptance. Both characters are forced to really look for 'workarounds' to be able to live their true selves.

"Dirty laundry" is something that everyone has, across all cultures, races and continents, from the moment we are born, through our lives. This story represents one such topic that many might find personally relatable as well as global", adds Hagag​e.​"As a member of our online audience, we invite you to one such relatable experience."

BORDERS was originally produced in Israel, and made its international premiere as a Dirty Laundry Theatre production at the NY Theatre festival in summer 2019, where it was nominated for Best Play of 2019. It debuted at The Stonewall Inn in February of 2020. The Israeli production of BORDERS, directed by the playwright Nimrod Danishman, was shortlisted for the Very Best Fringe Theatre and the Best Playwright Golden Hedgehog Fringe Theatre Awards in Israel, 2019.

An extended run of BORDERS will open on Friday, April 24th, at 9pm ET, and will continue over the following four weekends for 8 shows only closing May 17th.

For link to the next show as well as details of all additional performance dates: https://www.dirtylaundrytheatre.org/show/borders/

To support our theatre and community:https://www.gofundme.com/f/dirty-laundry-theatre

**All performances are free and donation based. A percentage of all donations will be dedicated to the Bed-Stuy Volunteer Ambulance corps.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You