Dialogue with Three Chords present plays about sex, crime, politics, and other acts of absurdity in THOSE WHO LIVE, LIVE OFF THE DEAD



Dialogue with Three Chords (D3C) continues their ninth season of original indie theatre with THOSE WHO LIVE, LIVE OFF THE DEAD on Thursday, September 26 at 8pm downstairs at Von Bar on 3 Bleecker Street, New York, NY 10012. Admission is free, and the show includes three new plays written by Stephen Gracia and directed by Michael LoPorto.



THOSE WHO LIVE, LIVE OFF THE DEAD is the second of a series of three performances that form the fall 2019 season of D3C. Gracia explains that this show consists of plays "about sex, crime, politics, and other acts of cruelty and absurdity." The September installment features a night of Antonin Artaud influenced Noir shorts: "An Eternal Reenactment of an Escape from Hell", "We Only Die through Sheer Force of Will" and "Ceci n'est pas une Arme (This is not a Gun)".



In "An Eternal Reenactment of an Escape from Hell," we meet a detective with a past who finds himself hired by a pulp-era Persephone. Gracia, who co-founded D3C with LoPorto, said that the work explores "why, in all of our fairy tales and myths, girls get abducted and boys march off on grand adventures."



"We Only Die through Sheer Force of Will" introduces us to a detective who is so unnerved by a day without murder he drags a random man in for questioning, and who, according to Gracia, discovers "that even the theater of cruelty has an intermission." The performance concludes with "Ceci n'est pas une Arme (This is not a Gun)," where two strangers play a board game and conduct a light-hearted interrogation of murderous objects.



Gracia and LoPorto co-founded D3C at Mr. Dennehy's in 2011. Previous D3C shows have featured musicians, poets, and burlesque performers. They've partnered with local independent theatre groups such as BrooklynONE, to produce innovative and challenging free theatre to New York City. They will expand their programming with a special performance in Hoboken before the end of 2019



THOSE WHO LIVE, LIVE OFF THE DEAD features: John Caliendo, Devin Cortez, Larry Greenbush, Tara Kostmeyer, Victoria Meade, and Steven Weinblatt.



More information on Dialogue with Three Chords: https://www.facebook.com/dthreec



Dialogue with Three Chords was founded by Stephen Gracia and Michael LoPorto in 2011 and applies the do-it-yourself philosophy of punk to the stage with short plays and live music. Their work has been produced at HERE Arts Center, Dixon Place, The SOHO Gallery of Digital Art, Sargent Theatre, Makor Theater, DUMBO Theatre Exchange, Levenson Hall at Brooklyn College, and the Theaters at 45 Bleecker.





