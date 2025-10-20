Deborah Unger Comes to United Solo With THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD, THE MORE I LIKE HER

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After an Off-Broadway run as part of Maiden Mother Crone at The Flea, actor and writer Deborah Unger will bring her moving and funny solo play, THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD, THE MORE I LIKE HER, to United Solo, the world’s largest solo theatre festival.

In this deeply personal and universally relatable piece, Deborah Unger invites audiences into the lifelong battle and posthumous reconciliation with her mother. Blending humor and heartbreak, Unger’s journey explores the unspoken dynamics of mother-daughter relationships. As Mom gets to speak her peace as well — albeit from the grave — the play transforms into a moving meditation on love, understanding, and letting go.

A story of love, loss, and liberation, THE LONGER MY MOTHER IS DEAD, THE MORE I LIKE HER reminds us that sometimes, healing begins in hindsight—and laughter can be the most radical act of forgiveness.

"Being in constant conflict with Mom is bad enough. But what if that hectoring voice also lives in your head?" Unger asks.

In The Longer My Mother is Dead, the More I Like Her, she embodies both herself and her late mother, using sharp wit and poignant storytelling to uncover the love hidden beneath generations of misunderstanding.

Deborah Unger is a veteran stage and screen performer. Film: Birdman, Eighth Grade, Motherless Brooklyn; TV: Orange Is the New Black, Gotham, FBI: Most Wanted. Her decades in storytelling culminate in this solo piece—a work 15 years in the making, part creative work and part emotional reconciliation.