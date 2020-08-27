Deb Margolin to Present JUST GIVE ME ONE HALF HOUR WITH MY MOTHER Online This Saturday

Tune in Saturday, August 29, 2020 at 7:30 pm.

What do you get when you cross a nerd comedian with a nerd-averse Mother who is funny as f*ck?

You get Deb Margolin's JUST GIVE ME ONE HALF HOUR WITH MY MOTHER, a comedy of mourning and retrospection, with a deep bow to the power of jokes to connect a body in diaspora to the mother country, or to the Mother herself! In addition to the lamentation and yearning there are jokes told one after the other! These are ACTUAL JOKES! No one tells straight-up jokes anymore!

Deb is graciously offering this special event as a fundraiser for Dixon Place and we are indebted to her for her ongoing generosity!

Written & Performed by Deb Margolin Directed by Merri Milwe Technical Director and Technical Designer: Chayton Pabich Backstage Crew and Advisors: Ginny Mayer & Mark Gaudet

