DREAMS and More to Play Rogue Theater Festival in June

Rogue Theater Festival has revealed the twenty-five new works that will be presented by the festival in June, 2024 at The Flea in New York City and streaming on ShowTix4U globally. Presenting shows in three unique categories, Fully Staged, Staged Readings and Digital Streaming, Rogue Theater Festival offers opportunities for playwrights at multiple stages of development.

In the Digital Streaming category, Dreams By Patrick McEvoy and other performers will appear from June 3rd-9th.

Dreams: Eclectica Winter 2024 was produced by Patrick McEvoy and premiered on February 29th at 8:30pm. The performance took place at Arts On Site NYC, Inc.,12 Saint Marks Place New York, NY.

There will be a mix of art forms musing on the subject of dreams such as short plays and dance.

The Line-Up:

Prologue and Epilogue, The Dream People, Mapping and Dreamlover Written and Directed by Patrick McEvoy (Short Plays)

The Ball by Brittyn Bonham (Short Play) ... a playground ball dreams about becoming a woman

Lucid Dreaming by Julie Hunkert (Performance)

Liminal Waves of Dusk by Teddi Sherwood (Performance)

PROLOGUE, INTERLUDE AND EPILOGUE (SHORT PLAYS with Actors also reciting a dream they've had)

Featuring: Julianne Lorndale and Kaleb Sells

MAPPING (SHORT PLAY)

Featuring: Bruna Sampaio and Ava Grace

THE BALL (SHORT PLAY)

Featuring: Iman Abdul, Jim Grant and Paul B Jackson

DREAMLOVER (SHORT PLAY)

Featuring: Sheida Kermani, Camden Schafer and Emily Talerman

LUCID DREAM (DANCE)

Featuring: Julie Hunkert

LIMINAL WAVES OF DUSK (DANCE)

Featuring: Teddi Sherwood

Located in the heart of New York City, the Rogue Theater Festival stands as a beacon for theatrical innovation and creativity. Devoted to nurturing new voices and championing fresh perspectives, this dynamic festival serves as a platform for both emerging talents and seasoned artists to showcase their latest works. With a commitment to inclusivity and diversity, Rogue Theater Festival welcomes submissions from playwrights of all backgrounds, fostering a vibrant community of storytellers who push the boundaries of conventional theatre. Since its inception, Rogue Theater Festival has been committed to fostering creativity, diversity, and innovation in theatre, both on and off the stage.

Tickets go on sale May 13th for all fully staged, staged readings, and digital presentations.

See the selections for Rogue Theater Festival 2024 and find out more at www.roguetheaterfestival.com or by following the festival on instagram at @roguetheaterfestival

