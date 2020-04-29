DIETRICH Streams Into Homes To Benefit Nonprofit Organizations

DIETRICH," an acclaimed one-woman play that brings iconic German actress Marlene Dietrich to life, will stream on Sunday, May 3rd to help raise money for important causes.

On Sunday, viewers can watch "DIETRICH" at http://www.dietrichplay.com at 1 p.m., 7 p.m., or 10 p.m. Eastern Standard Time. Each performance is free, however a donation to one of five charitable causes is requested. The link will be live during the scheduled 75-minute performances.

Contributions can be made directly to each individual charity, whose links are live on the "DIETRICH" website now.

The benefitting causes were selected by producers due to the impact they are having in their communities, across the country, and around the world. They are:

1. Operation Warrior Shield, which provides comprehensive support programs for service members, veterans, first responders and their families that are focused on transition, health and wellness, employment, prevention of homelessness, peer engagement, and connections to community resources. https://operationwarriorshield.com/

2. Destiny Rescue, which rescues children from sex trafficking. https://www.destinyrescue.org/us/

3. National Meningitis Association, which works to protect families from the potentially devastating effects of meningococcal disease. https://www.nmaus.org

4. The Lucky Cat Rescue, a local rescue group that works to save stray cats and kittens in New Jersey. https://www.theluckycatrescue.org/

5. Woodstock Museum, which works to gather, display, disseminate, and develop the concept of Woodstock, encompassing the culture and history of a living colony of the arts, and much more. http://woodstockmuseum.com

Not only will viewers get to donate to great causes, they can enjoy the "DIETRICH" experience from their living rooms on the anniversary of this historic day in her life.

Sixty years ago - on May 3rd, 1960 - Dietrich returned to the Berlin stage for the first time since fleeing the Hitler regime in the late1930's. Inside her dressing room at the Tatiana Palast Theatre, Dietrich weighs whether or not to go through with the live performance despite threats on her life by Nazi sympathizers who resented her for having spent much of World War II entertaining American soldiers on the front lines. To them, Dietrich is a turncoat; a traitor who deserves to be shot and killed on stage.

A one-minute trailer can be viewed at http://www.dietrichplay.com .

Starring actress Cindy Marinangel, accompanied by musical director/pianist Russell Daisey, and written by playwright Willard Manus, "DIETRICH" (formerly known as Marlene) celebrated its world premiere at the Brickhouse Theatre in Los Angeles (produced by Write Act Rep and John Lant), debuted in New York in the New York Theatre Festival's annual Winterfest, was chosen as a finalist in the storied New York New Works Theater Festival, enjoyed an exclusive performance in association with Hudson Theatre Works, and had a limited, special engagement Off-Broadway at the Triad Theater.

Marinangel is an international entertainer, a Lifetime Member of The Actors Studio and a graduate of the Chicago Second City Conservatory. She is an avid ballroom dancer and animal rights activist. Learn more at cindymarinangel.com.

Daisey is an internationally acclaimed pianist, singer and songwriter. He's performed at The First Hiroshima International Peace Summit (onstage with the Dalai Lama); the Palais des Congres in Paris; before President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton; and Nobel Peace Prize Laureates Ellie Wiesel, Archbishop Desmond Tutu and Betty Williams.

Manus is a playwright, journalist and novelist. He is a member of the Playwright/Directors unit of The Actors Studio. His most recent plays are "Joe and Marilyn: A Love Story," "Frank and Ava" (now a motion picture) and "Who Killed Comrade Rabbit?"

