DANCING GIRL To Be Performed In ASL At She NYC Arts Theater Festival

She NYC Arts will present a limited engagement of Elinor T and Drew Vanderburg's Dancing Girl, directed by Jenny Beth Snyder as part of the fourth annual She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival at The Connelly Theater (220 East 4th Street, New York, NY 10009). Performances will be on Saturday, June 22 at 12:30pm and Monday, June 24 at 7pm. Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.shenycarts.org.

When the Parisian police inflict tragedy on her community of Outcasts, Esmeralda--a resilient and fierce-hearted immigrant--vows to emancipate her people from a prejudiced system. But unlikely alliances, and impossible attractions, blur the boundaries between the oppressed and their oppressors, and Esmeralda soon finds herself at the heart of a passion-driven conspiracy. Expressively told through dance, spoken language, and sign language, Dancing Girl re-presents the themes from Victor Hugo's Notre-Dame de Paris, revitalizing the beloved tragedy for a new era.

Dancing Girl is performed in American Sign Language and spoken English and is fully accessible for Deaf and Hearing audiences. It will feature a diverse cast of both deaf and hearing actors including Andrew Barlow (Underfur at Manhattan Rep), Rob Brinkmann* (The Red Room at Barrow Group Theatre), Belle Caplis* (Taproot at The Wild Project), Maleni Chaitoo (Don't Shoot the Messenger on YouTube), Nate Dobson (The Fucking Problem at FringeNYC), Craig Fogel (Don't Shoot the Messenger on YouTube), Ahkai Franklin (Barry on Netflix), Amelia Hensley* (Spring Awakening with Deaf West on Broadway), Stacey Lightman (Sign-Arella, NYC Deaf Theatre Festival), Andrew Morrill (Hit the Wall with Illinois Theatre), Andres Robledo* (Hocus Pocus with Campy Cabaret), Will Thames (The Faghag and Her Friends in the Summer of Love with Penny Arcade), Jasmine Aurora Thomas (Merrily We Roll Along with Musical Forum), and Fernando Villegas (Telescope with Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute Film Festival) with Sound Design by D.R. Baker, Intimacy Direction by Nancy Cantine (Turn Up the Speakers with Afrojack and Martin Garrix), Production Assistance by Sarah Gordin, Scenic Design by Aaron Gonzalez (John Leguizamo's Ghetto Klown), Stage Management by Mairead Kress (Polkadots with Nantucket Dreamland), Choreography by Elizabeth McGuire (The Mortality Machine with Sinking Ship Productions), Lighting Design by Keithlyn B. Parkman (Salvation with Shapeshifter Labs), Fight Direction by Andres Robledo, and Costume Design by Elinor T. Vanderburg. The Director of American Sign Language will be Anne Tomasetti. *Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.

Elinor T Vanderburg (Playwright) seeks to trouble and transport audiences to new vantage points through the merging of story, language, and design. She is a Creative Director of Fresh Ground Pepper, a multi-disciplinary arts company that celebrates emerging artists and their process. Her science-fiction musical about reproductive ethics, The Human Incubator premiered with SheNYC in 2017.

Drew Vanderburg (Playwright) is an urbanist deploying theater for human rights! Favorite credits include: All the Rats and Rags (Joe's Pub), The Libertine (Bedlam), The Human Incubator (SheNYC), Desire Caught By the Tail (Guggenheim), Ideal (FGP/59E59), BASH (Exit Art), MAN=CARROT Circus (Bread & Puppet).

Jenny Beth Snyder (Director) is a Director, Production Manager, and Creative Director for FGP NYC. She directed the New York Innovative Theatre Best Premiere Production of a Play Award winning production of Morgan McGuire's The Red Room and the FringeNYC Overall Excellence Award winning production of Dave Lankford's Night of the Living. She has been a resident director with TrueFalse Theater, IRT, Denamark Arts Center. BFA NYU Tisch. Member of the Lincoln Center Theater Director's Lab 2013.

Created by artists, for artists, the She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival is New York City's premiere festival devoted to producing full-length plays, musicals, and adaptations by women writers annually. In 2018 She NYC Arts brought its mission to the West Coast by launching the inaugural year of the She Arts LA Summer Theater Festival. She NYC's commitment to an open submissions process allows it to discover and cultivate the best up-and-coming talent in the industry, while providing an environment where artists are mentored in how to produce their work in full for a paying audience. www.shenycarts.org







