Cynthia Yiru Hu to Star in WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO at The Tank

Cynthia Yiru Hu will star in new play WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO by Hillary Gao at The Tank in New York City. The performance will be Sunday, September 25th at 2pm.

"WOULD YOU SET THE TABLE IF I ASKED YOU TO?" is a performance spectacle that draws from the Chinese Zodiac, Ancient Greek mythology, and the writer's own East Asian American identity in an attempt to excavate questions about perfectionism, privilege, and subjugation. Said Cynthia Hu of the opportunity to work on the play, "It's such a honor to be a part of this original play that relates to my identity."

Cynthia Yiru Hu is a New York based multilingual actor from China. She has a background in dancing, martial arts and movement theatre. She enjoys working on new plays as well as meeting artists from diverse background. Her short film Ten Months has recently been selected for multiple film festival around the world.

Ticket link: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2198962®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fci.ovationtix.com%2F35658%2Fproduction%2F1134348?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1

