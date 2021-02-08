Creative Traffic Flow Premieres DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US

Creative Traffic Flow, with the support from The Performance Project at University Settlement and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council, premieres DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US, a short film exploring the stories of immigrant community members of University Settlement's Adult Literacy Program.

It will be presented online for free on Facebook Live on Thursday, 18 February 2021 at 19:30 EST (https://www.facebook.com/events/770327290539036).

Creative Traffic Flow, a theater collective led by Jeesun Choi, DawN Crandell, and Kristin Rose Kelly, switched gears and looked for digital ways of creating and presenting performance as the theaters kept their doors closed due to the pandemic.

"We are really thankful that Baba [Artistic Director of The Performance Project] approached us to envision and create this digital performance," Choi said, "It gave us the opportunity to do what we do best as theater artists: create art with and for communities."

The film is a culmination of a month-long residency with four different Adult Literacy programs and is a virtual reimagination of Creative Traffic Flow's 2018 dance-theater performance, DUETS OF DIFFERENCE.

Especially in this time of heightened xenophobia and political intolerance, DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US addresses how people hailing from different cultures with different life experiences can find ways to connect. In the Adult Literacy program, which provides free English classes to immigrant populations, more than 10 different languages are spoken. WHAT MATTERS TO US explores the themes of family, relationships, and communicating as an English Language Learner.

"It was wonderful to continue our Duets of Difference project online," said Kelly, "What struck me the most about our residency was the vulnerability of each participant to open up and share their stories in a virtual space. It reminds me that if we are intentional, we can create community and meaning in all types of spaces."

By bringing on Luke Ohlson (Film Editor), Michi Osato (Performer/Choreographer) and Teresa Lotz (composer), Creative Traffic Flow sought to capture some of the dynamism and liveness of live theater on the screen.

"Theater artists are not only skilled and talented but also incredibly adaptable and flexible," said Choi, "We were excited to pull from our own communities to make this digital performance collaborative and empowering for us artists. I am so excited to share how all of our theatrical sensibilities still show up on the screen."

DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US is made possible by the generous support of the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council. The Performance Project is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo and the New York State Legislature. Directed by Creative Traffic Flow: Jeesun Choi, DawN Crandell, Kristin Rose Kelly; Film Editor and Cinematographer: Luke Ohlson; Choreographed and Performed by Michi Osato; Music Composer: Teresa Lotz; Featuring Students from The University Settlement Adult Literacy Program

Tune in to watch DUETS OF DIFFERENCE: WHAT MATTERS TO US here: https://www.facebook.com/events/770327290539036

Follow The Performance Project @ University Settlement on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThePerformanceProjectatUniversitySettlement