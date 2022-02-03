Complete Cast Announced For Joe Gulla's REEL WOOD Reading At Stonewall Inn

Complete casting has been announced for a VIP Reading of Joe Gulla's "REEL WOOD". This special reading will take place at NYC's Greenwich Village Iconic Gay Bar and Historic Landmark, The Stonewall Inn on February 17, 2022 at 7pm. The Stonewall Inn is best known for being the scene of the 1969 raid and riots that catalyzed the modern LGBTQ rights movement.

The complete cast of "REEL WOOD" features Daniel Pavacic (Redmond), Joe Gulla (Kyle), Susan Campanaro (Dr. Kennedy), Chet Göle (Dagger), Emily Dinova (Shyla) and Sal Rendino (AVN Awards Host).

"REEL WOOD" is the full-length version of Gulla's acclaimed, nationally-produced one-act by the same name. The original "REEL WOOD" had a sold out run at the 2015 Hollywood Fringe Festival and was the opening production of Fantastic.Z's 4th Annual New Works Festival in Seattle, WA.

"REEL WOOD" was also featured in Gulla's 2018 Downtown Urban Arts Festival "Audience Award" winner, "GAY.PORN.MAFIA" at NYC's New York Live Arts Theater and had a Private Reading hosted by NYC's Village Playwrights later that year. Most recently, "REEL WOOD" was selected to participate in the highly prestigious Last Frontier Theatre Conference in Valdez, Alaska.

"REEL WOOD" tells the story of husbands, Redmond and Kyle. To make some extra money, Redmond decides to rent out their Hollywood Hills home to a Straight Porn Production Company. In doing so, he neglects to inform Kyle. Chaos ensues when Kyle begrudgingly agrees to share his home with a mob of naked people who consistently engage in operatic sexual activity.

Playwright Joe Gulla says, "I'm thrilled that we're finally getting to do this! This event was originally scheduled two years ago, days before the Covid Lockdown. Man, oh man! 'REEL WOOD' has been such a success in venues around the nation... including the far reaches of Alaska! I'm excited to give New Yorkers a proper introduction to it! Though certainly a gay-positive/gay-centric play, "REEL WOOD" has proven its appeal to mass audiences everywhere! Bottom line: Love is love is love... warts, intrusive porn production companies and all! Ha!"

"As a proud, gay, native New Yorker, I am beyond honored to produce this VIP Reading at the legendary Stonewall Inn. It's the perfect place to host our funny, flawed, crazy "REEL WOOD" family! My cast is exceptional... talented/hysterical as they are wildly attractive! It's been fun to see this one-act mature into the rollicking, yet surprisingly warm, two-act play that exists today!"

"In the earlier version, it was a one-note joke: Redmond and Kyle deal with porn being shot in their living room while they hide in their basement! As much as they try to ignore what is going on above them, the sheer "volume" of it keeps Redmond engaged and Kyle irritated. Now, we've opened up the story. We see the couple take this problem to a couple's therapist. We also learn a lot more about the "porn stars upstairs" as they begin to weave themselves into Redmond and Kyle's daily life!"

Joe Gulla is best known for his award-winning shows, Bronx Queen Trilogy, Garbo, GAY.PORN.MAFIA, Sleeping With The Fish, and his sold-out engagements at Feinstein's/54 Below and Joe's Pub at The Public Theater.

The "REEL WOOD" VIP Reading Event will have invited industry guests, but is open to the general public. It will take place on Thursday, February 17, 2022 at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30pm. Admission is free. Seating is first come, first serve. There will be a cash bar available. Audience members must be 21 or over.

The Stonewall Inn is located in NYC's Greenwich Village, 53 Christopher Street.

For more information visit: https://thestonewallinnnyc.com/