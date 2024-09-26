Circle Festival to Return to the Flea Theater With Four More Weekends

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following two successful weekends, Circle Festival will return to the Flea Theater in Tribeca for four more weekends. Each day will have the same lineup, showcasing the talent and creativity of New York City's incredible Off-Broadway creatives. Tickets start at $25 per slot, with discounts for booking multiple shows.

Full Lineup:

Gidion's Knot

A tense and emotional drama that unfolds during a parent-teacher conference. As a grieving mother and a conflicted teacher confront each other, painful truths about a young boy's life and death come to light, leading to an unforgettable climax.

The Maids

A gripping play about two sisters, Claire and Solange, who serve as maids to a wealthy woman. In their employer's absence, they enact disturbing role-playing games, blurring reality and fantasy as they plot her murder. This intense drama explores themes of power, identity, and rebellion. Written by Jean Genet.

PVT. Wars

A poignant and darkly humorous play set in a veterans' hospital, where three Vietnam War soldiers cope with the aftermath of their experiences. Their conversations reveal deep scars and the camaraderie that helps them survive.

Princess Hamlet

gender-bent tale of the prince(ss) of Denmark. Experience the classic tragedy with a fresh twist as the roles and perspectives are reimagined, shedding new light on the timeless themes of ambition, revenge, and madness.

Private Struggle, Public Stage

Three short plays with hidden narratives. Unveil the personal battles that remain unseen in public life, exploring the intricacies of human emotions and the masks we wear.

Essentially Painless

In a world of TikTok doctors, cruelty-free sausages, and misguided activism, one young woman's quest for contraception spirals into an absurdist exploration of identity, mental health, and the perils of modern healthcare. When Girl makes an emergency visit to a sexual health clinic, her ludicrous experience leaves her questioning the value of her voice. With the help of an anarchic stranger and her f***-it attitude, can Girl find the courage to navigate this misogynistic world?

Final Placement

In the poignant and gripping drama "Final Placement", playwright Ara Watson delves into the heart-wrenching and complex world of child welfare. The story centers around Mary Hanson, a social worker grappling with the emotional toll of her profession, and her client, a young mother named Luellen James, whose child has been taken away by the state. As Mary and Luellen navigate the turbulent waters of the foster care system, their interactions reveal the profound challenges and moral dilemmas inherent in the fight to secure the best future for a vulnerable child. Through powerful dialogue and deeply human characters, "Final Placement" exposes the often unseen struggles of those working within and affected by the system, inviting audiences to reflect on the meaning of justice, compassion, and the true cost of doing what is right.

Double Take

In this thought-provoking psychological drama, playwright Allison Aube-Martin explores the complexities of love, loss, and identity. Heather, a young author grappling with her sexuality and past relationships, finds herself caught between her supportive boyfriend Chase and the ghostly presence of his deceased wife, Diane. As Heather navigates her insecurities and obsessive thoughts, she must confront uncomfortable truths about herself and her relationships. "Double Take" delves into themes of grief, jealousy, and the struggle to move on from the past, offering a poignant examination of how our past experiences shape our present realities.

Shakespeare Unraveled

Three short plays reimagining Shakespeare's classics. Dive into inventive reinterpretations of the Bard's works, where familiar stories are given new dimensions and unexpected turns.

The Weird Sisters

This modern reimagining of Shakespeare's three witches from Macbeth follows Hazel, Elora, and Gemma - three twenty-something sisters living in New York City. When a sudden storm derails their plans for the evening, the sisters find themselves trapped in their apartment, confronting long-buried tensions and family secrets. As they grapple with their relationships to each other and their late mother's memory, strange occurrences blur the line between reality and magic. "The Weird Sisters" is a poignant and darkly comedic exploration of sisterhood, grief, and the stories we tell ourselves to survive.

The Winter's Tale

This adaptation of Shakespeare's "The Winter's Tale" focuses on the tragic consequences of King Leontes' unfounded jealousy. When Leontes falsely accuses his wife Hermione of infidelity, it sets off a chain of events that tears his family apart. Sixteen years later, a chance for redemption presents itself as lost daughters are found and old wounds begin to heal. This version emphasizes the themes of forgiveness, redemption, and the power of time to mend what once seemed irreparably broken.

Verona Falls

Set years after the events of Romeo and Juliet, "Verona Falls" imagines a world where Romeo survived and returns to Verona after a long exile. He finds Juliet married to Paris and the city on the brink of upheaval. As old loves reignite and political intrigues unfold, the characters must confront the consequences of their past choices and decide where their loyalties truly lie. This gripping drama explores themes of lost love, the price of peace, and the difficulty of escaping one's past in a city still haunted by old grudges.

