Choose Your Own Ending In Needs More Work Productions' ANTI-GONE

Needs More Work Productions will present Anti-Gone, written by Sophocles and adapted and directed by Sivan Raz. The production will be presented as part of the 2025 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at Under St. Marks Theater (94 St Marks Pl, New York, NY 10009), with performances on Sat April 5 at 7pm, Wed April 9 at 6:30pm, Wed April 16 at 9:50pm & Sat April 19 at 8:40pm. Tickets ($25 sliding scale) are available for advance purchase at www.frigid.nyc. The performance will run approximately 60 minutes.

Anti-Gone is a bold new adaptation of the beloved classic. Audiences will take on an active part in determining the results of the political drama, utilizing perhaps the most popular invention of Ancient Greece - the democratic vote. Said to "Give Antigone a sense of possibility after all this time", Anti-Gone is an immersive, choose-your-own-ending adaptation of Antigone by Sophocles. A modern acting troupe battles with the strict societal values presented in Antigone. The only way to solve the puzzle is through a complete dismantling of the theatrical form and an honest discussion with you - the audience. Is a happy ending for Antigone's story possible? Will we be able to find that which has not been found in the 2,500 years since the play's premiere- a solution?

The cast will feature Sivan Raz as Antigone, Penelope Rose Deen as Ismene, Emily Ann Banks as Creon, Tiffany Munoz as Haemon, Jennie Reich Litzky as Teiresias/Guard and Belle Rue as the Chorus Leader.

The creative team includes arrangements by Joni Griffith, production by Sivan Raz, Penelope Rose Deen and Jennie Reich Litzky and choreography by Penelope Rose Deen.

Sivan Raz is a magnetic actor, singer and director in the Off-Broadway scene. As an Audio Verse Award winning director, they create unique sensory experiences with works such as Cyrano De Bergerac, The Wild Party, God Of Carnage, Overeager and I Hate The Dedham Mall (BroadwayWorld Award finalists), and podcasts like Shelterwood and Someone Dies In This Elevator. A nuanced and imaginative performer, their credits include Two Noble Kinsmen (Queen/Gerald/Dance Captain), The Words Will Come (Sheila), Waiting For Samuel (Didi), Henry IV Part 1 (Poins/Vernon), A Midsummer Night's Dream (u/s Puck/Titania/Helena), Measure For Measure (Juliet/Abhorson) and In The Heights (Ensemble). sivanraz.com

Needs More Work Productions creates spicy, bold, and colorful theater for a better tomorrow. Specializing in site-specific and immersive shows, they perform unique adaptations of beloved classics in the green spaces of New York City. Needs More Work Productions' shows center themes of social activism, creating thought-provoking conversations directly between audience members and performers. Said to "raise the bar for indie theater", their philosophy of hopeful action is a standout in the NYC independent theater scene. The company is led by visionary Artistic Director Sivan Raz.

New York City Fringe Festival is an open lottery-based theatre festival presented by FRIGID New York, which gives artists an opportunity to let their ingenuity thrive in a venue that values freedom of expression and artistic determination. In true support of the Indie Theater Community, 100% of box office proceeds go directly to the artists whose work is being presented. FRIGID New York is here to chill out the New York independent theatre scene's ideas of what a theatre festival can be! www.frigid.nyc

