Chatillion Stage Company Launches Audio Play Podcast

Chatillion Stage Company (Debra Whitfield, Artistic Director), has launched Project Mercury, a new anthology series of original audio plays, which takes its inspiration from Orson Welles' The Mercury Theatre on the Air. This series focuses on works about, by and for women. The launch adds to Chatillion's mission of producing live theatre Off-Broadway, most recently Tech Support at 59E59 Theaters. The production team includes artists and actors from Broadway, film and television.

The inaugural presentation, currently available for download, is The Man in the Window, celebrating Women's History Month. Originally produced for the theatre by Algonquin Theater Productions, it tells the true story of the woman largely responsible for the building of the Brooklyn Bridge, Emily Roebling. This podcast is available on all major streaming platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and many more. For more information and Project Mercury's podcast link go to ChatillionStageCo.com/post/mercury

The inaugural Project Mercury presentation is adapted from the stage as an audio play. The Man in the Window is based on a true story and written by Ms. Whitfield. It takes place in 1882 and civil engineer, Colonel Washington Augustus Roebling and his resourceful wife, Emily, must overcome his ill health, City Hall, and political intrigue, in their quest to finish building the "Eighth Wonder of the World," The Brooklyn Bridge. While Col. Roebling was the Chief Engineer, history has generally diminished Emily's contribution to the completion of the bridge, as it was she who was largely responsible for guiding construction (1869-83) throughout the debilitating illness of her husband. Some observers had concluded she even assumed the duties of Chief Engineer, while at the same time being a spokeswoman and advocate for her husband, reassuring officials that he was capable of managing the project. With Emily's drive and persistence, the Brooklyn Bridge would become the longest-span suspension bridge in the world (at that time) and the first to be built with steel cables. This audio play honors Emily's place in history and furthers Chatillion's mission of telling stories about women.