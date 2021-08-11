Catch Marcus Yi's LUCKY 88 In Concert- Now Playing on FiveOhm.TV

Marcus Yi's LUCKY88 in concert-now playing on FiveOhm.TV! Lucky 88 is a bilingual musical set in a fictional food court in Flushing, Queens, focusing on three food stalls and the people that work there.

At the hand pulled noodle stall, 60 year old Shen Zha Wang is struggling to put his son, Brendan through law school. At the dumpling stall, 50 year old widow Mei Ling Fu is navigating the later in life dating scene with disastrous and hilarious results. At the boba tea stall, 50 year old single mother Si Ling Xiu is hiding her cancer diagnosis from her daughter, Fan Fan.

Things get more complicated for the three families when the owner of the food court decides to sell the building, leaving their livelihoods in jeopardy.

Written and Composed by Marcus Yi FREE the play will stream at FIVEOHM.TV and on YouTube.