Casting Announced For Duncan Pflaster's NOTHING HUMAN at The Chain Theatre

Cross-Eyed Bear Productions will present the World Premiere of Nothing Human, written by Duncan Pflaster and directed by Aliza Shane at The Chain Theatre (312 West 36th Street, New York, NY 10018, 4th floor), October 15-26. Performances will be on Tuesday, October 15 at 7pm, Wednesday, October 16 at 7pm, Thursday, October 17 at 7pm, Friday, October 18 at 7pm, Saturday, October 19 at 7pm, Thursday, October 24 at 7pm, Friday, October 25 at 7pm, and Saturday, October 26 at 7pm.

Tickets ($20) are available for advance purchase at www.eventbrite.com/e/nothing-human-fringebyov-tickets-70866386269. The performance will run approximately 2 hours.

The day after Bin Laden is found a computer engineer named Alberto reveals to a woman he meets in a bar that ever since receiving an anonymous call the night before 9/11, he's been hiding out in Boca Raton under an assumed name. The two begin an affair complicated by the presence of ALBA, the Artificial Intelligence Alberto stole from his company. Meanwhile back in New York, Alejandro, a playwright who is working on his first screenplay about The Singularity, is having trouble dealing with meddling producers.

The cast will feature Roberto Alexander (The Underpants Godot at The Secret Theatre), Alexandra Cremer* (Making History with Dysfunctional Theatre; The Spin Cycle with Wide Eyed Productions), Shakeerah Fredericks (Eve's Song with The Playwrights Realm/Ars Nova; Blacked Out with Sanguine Theatre Company/SoHo Playhouse), Anthony Irizarry (Hopping on Rooftops with LAByrinth Theatre Co.; Sunday at Tompkins Sq. Park at The Flea), Dante Jayce (Helvetica with Rising Sun/Planet Connections; Baby with the Bathwater at Medicine Show Theatre), Sarah Kaufman, Adam Patterson* (CasablancaBox at HERE; The Pill at La MaMa), Amir Royale* (Sweetee at Signature Theatre; Dueling Voices with New Perspectives Theatre Co.), and Samantha Simone* (Someone Dies the End at 59E59/Edinburgh Fringe; The Bishops Bonfire with Irish Rep).

*Appearing courtesy of the Actors' Equity Association.







