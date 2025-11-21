Cast Set For THE QUEER WITHOUT A SANTA CLAUS, A RAUNCHY HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Brad Plaxen’s THE QUEER WITHOUT A Santa Claus, directed by Cassandra “Sassie LeFay” Clark, a scandalously merry, musical parody, for anyone who ever wished Christmas came with a bit more glitter, leather, and tassels, has found its cast. The show stars PJ Adzima (Book of Mormon, STAGE TIME, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) as Mrs Claus, Nathan Repasz as Santa Claus / The Mayor of New York, Summer Reign (STAGE TIME) as Vixen, Alex “Dutch Baby” Hardin as Snow Miser, Artina Darkly as Heat Miser, Logan Faust as Jingle the Elf, SLee as Jangle the Elf / Ignatius, and Zennifer Sage as Mother Nature.

The debut Spankin’/Ass parody of THE QUEER WITHOUT A Santa Claus unleashes a wild crew of dancers, drag queens, and divas serving dirty jokes in Drag and burlesque to holiday hits like “Blue Christmas,” “Here Comes Santa Claus,” and the iconic “Snow Miser/Heat Miser” duets. In this retelling, Mrs. Claus, Vixen, the “innocent” reindeer,” and the North Pole’s boldest little elf boys scour New York City for anyone who still believes in Santa… even if things have to get a little hot to save Christmas.

Produced in association with Stage Time, the creative team includes Music Director Stephen Murphy, Associate Music Director Nitsan Shai, Puppetmaster Patrick Swailes Caldwell, additional writings by Logan Faust, Publicity and Social Media by Katie Rosin and Katie Michelle Stahl, Kampfire.

THE QUEER WITHOUT A Santa Claus plays Tuesdays and Fridays, December 2nd - 19th at 9:30 PM. ​ The house opens at 9:00 PM for dinner and drinks, with the performance beginning at 9:30 PM.