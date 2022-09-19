Cast Announced for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab

The 9th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab will continue on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 7PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 West 37th St.) in New York City. Director, choreographer and performer Luis Villabon (2019 Spanish production of A Chorus Line starring Antonio Banderas) will be the lab's guest moderator.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the 1 Show/3 Choreographers Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 numbers from the same new musical to life - for the first time. The featured musical is Bryan Blaskie and Laurie Hochman's Nothing To See Here. Set in Dayton, Tennessee in 1925, Nothing to See Here explores the first major anti-Evolution court case: the Scopes Monkey Trial. The show has been developed at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Rubber City Theatre's Musical Incubator, and was featured in New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series.

The participating all female-identifying choreographers include Rachel Bertone, Danielle Diniz, and Melodye Redding. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live, and Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer. The lab features performances by David Alea (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Hannah Balagot (West Side Story), Joy Clark, Mason Cummings, Joel Douglas, Zuri Foreman, Laura Sky Herman (Hello, Dolly!), David Hochberg, Eliazar Jimenez, Matthew Kennedy, Brianna Maguire, Naomi Rose Rodriguez, Tyler Sparacio, Byron St Cyr (My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon), Ai Toyoshima, Russell Valdez, Alexa Wang, and Jon Yepez (Fame, The Musical en Español).

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience which can be purchased here. Patrons attending in-person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. Audience members will be required to wear a tight fitting mask that covers their mouth and nose while in the studio.

Now in its 9th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.