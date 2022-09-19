Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast Announced for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab

The 1 Show/3 Choreographers Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 numbers from the same new musical to life – for the first time.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 19, 2022  
Cast Announced for New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab

The 9th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab will continue on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 at 7PM ET. The in-person presentation will also be streamed live from Baryshnikov Arts Center (450 West 37th St.) in New York City. Director, choreographer and performer Luis Villabon (2019 Spanish production of A Chorus Line starring Antonio Banderas) will be the lab's guest moderator.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, the 1 Show/3 Choreographers Lab makes space for 3 choreographers to bring 3 numbers from the same new musical to life - for the first time. The featured musical is Bryan Blaskie and Laurie Hochman's Nothing To See Here. Set in Dayton, Tennessee in 1925, Nothing to See Here explores the first major anti-Evolution court case: the Scopes Monkey Trial. The show has been developed at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program, Rubber City Theatre's Musical Incubator, and was featured in New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series.

The participating all female-identifying choreographers include Rachel Bertone, Danielle Diniz, and Melodye Redding. The company continues its partnership with Full Out Creative who will collaborate with the choreographers to film their pieces live, and Tori Crow is the lab's associate producer. The lab features performances by David Alea (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory), Hannah Balagot (West Side Story), Joy Clark, Mason Cummings, Joel Douglas, Zuri Foreman, Laura Sky Herman (Hello, Dolly!), David Hochberg, Eliazar Jimenez, Matthew Kennedy, Brianna Maguire, Naomi Rose Rodriguez, Tyler Sparacio, Byron St Cyr (My Fair Lady, Miss Saigon), Ai Toyoshima, Russell Valdez, Alexa Wang, and Jon Yepez (Fame, The Musical en Español).

There are a limited number of tickets for the in-person audience which can be purchased here. Patrons attending in-person will need to provide proof of a complete COVID-19 vaccination AND proof of a booster dose (for those eligible in accordance with CDC guidelines), along with a government-issued photo ID. Audience members will be required to wear a tight fitting mask that covers their mouth and nose while in the studio.

Now in its 9th season, the Choreography Lab is the only platform for choreographers and writers to collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, the Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. For more information, visit New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


MONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Have US Premiere in New York City in NovemberMONET'S GARDEN THE IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE to Have US Premiere in New York City in November
September 19, 2022

Monet’s Garden The Immersive Experience will have its U.S. premiere in New York City beginning November 1, 2022 with an official opening set for Friday, November 4. Taking over the grand and historic Seamen’s Bank Building in the heart of New York’s Financial District, the limited engagement will continue through January 8, 2023.
Back To School With ArtsConnection Gala Comes To Chelsea, NY, Hosted By Seth GilliamBack To School With ArtsConnection Gala Comes To Chelsea, NY, Hosted By Seth Gilliam
September 19, 2022

ArtsConnection, the 43-year-old arts education nonprofit serving NYC children with comprehensive arts education programs and services will host their Back to School with ArtsConnection Gala on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, from 6:30 - 10:30 PM at IAC Building, 555 W. 18th Street, New York City.
Manhattan Repertory Theatre to Present Powerhouse Cosplay Competition in Celebration of POWERHOUSE ProductionManhattan Repertory Theatre to Present Powerhouse Cosplay Competition in Celebration of POWERHOUSE Production
September 17, 2022

Manhattan Repertory Theatre will present The Powerhouse Lady Justice Cosplay Competition, in celebration of their production of Powerhouse by David Harms featuring Laura Shoop, Dominick LaRuffa Jr., Jennifer Pierro, Jana Robbins, and Jeorge Bennett Watson, opening Saturday October 8th, Off-Broadway at A.R.T./New York Theatres.
Face to Face Films to Present Anthony M. Laura's THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR in NovemberFace to Face Films to Present Anthony M. Laura's THE GIRL WITH THE RED HAIR in November
September 16, 2022

Mental health takes center stage in Anthony M. Laura's new play The Girl with the Red Hair which will play The Gene Frankel Theatre in Manhattan. The production runs November 3 - 12 with opening night slated for November 3.
BETHUNE: OUR BLACK VELVET ROSE To Have World Premiere At Theaterlab In NYCBETHUNE: OUR BLACK VELVET ROSE To Have World Premiere At Theaterlab In NYC
September 16, 2022

TLab Shares hosts RPR Productions in The World Premiere of BETHUNE: Our Black Velvet Rose. The production runs October 7 - 23 with an official opening date of October 9 at Theaterlab in New York City.