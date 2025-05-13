Carl Holder's OUT OF ORDER To Premiere At East Village Basement in June

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Most Unwanted Productions will present the New York premiere of the interactive parlor game, Out of Order, written and performed by Carl Holder (Charleses at The Brick; An Intimate Evening with Typhoid Mary at New Ohio), developed with and directed by Skylar Fox (The Grown-Ups with Nightdrive; Obie Award-winner for Illusions Design on Fat Ham) at East Village Basement, June 27-July 23.

What you're about to see tonight isn't a play. Everything you're about to see is real. But don't worry-you won't regret it. Right?

Carl's written plays for 20 years, but when Carl turned 40, something strange happened-he couldn't write plays anymore. So he made this instead. It's a game. A challenge. A bowl of index cards, pulled at random, now controls his fate. Each card holds a task designed to test his grit, his ingenuity, his emotional resilience, and his willingness to be humiliated. For the past year, he's toured the country, training for this night. And if he fails to complete the challenge, he'll quit theatre forever. We're not joking.

Part play, part high-stakes game of emotional Russian Roulette, Out of Order puts Carl's fate in the hands of a giant bowl of index cards. Each one tells him-and all of us-what to do next. No performance is ever the same.

Performances will take place on: Friday, June 27 at 8pm, Saturday, June 28 at 8pm, Sunday, June 29 at 8pm, Tuesday, July 1 at 8pm (Press Preview), Wednesday, July 2 at 8pm (Press Preview), Thursday, July 3 at 8pm (Opening Night), Saturday, July 5 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 6 at 8pm, Tuesday, July 8 at 8pm, Wednesday, July 9 at 8pm, Thursday, July 10 at 8pm, Friday, July 11 at 8pm, Saturday, July 12 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 13 at 8pm, Tuesday, July 15 at 8pm, Wednesday, July 16 at 8pm, Thursday, July 17 at 8pm, Friday, July 18 at 8pm, Saturday, July 19 at 5pm & 8pm, Sunday, July 20 at 8pm, Tuesday, July 22 at 8pm, and Wednesday, July 23 at 8pm.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 18% Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 11% Vote Now!