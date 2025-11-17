CUCKOO To Debut At Theaterlab This December As Part Of First Look Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Two exes will find themselves suspended in a blank space outside of time when Cuckoo, a new play by Dylan Horowitz and directed by Hunter Lustberg, will debut at Theaterlab December 5–6 as part of the First Look Series.

The limited engagement will follow the characters as they confront the emotional fallout of their past relationship and the difficulty of moving forward under constant scrutiny, whether from one another or from the world outside.

Playwright Dylan Horowitz describes the piece as “a play about choosing between familiarity and wellbeing… two people who want to be together because they love each other even though that love isn't enough to make them healthy.” Horowitz adds, “I want people to watch this show and take away: You are going to be okay. Doing the big scary thing isn't gonna break you, it isn't going to end the world. It might help you, but you'll never know unless you do it.”

Director Hunter Lustberg notes, “This play is about grief and love, and what happens when those two things exist in the same space and in the same person.”

Horowitz continues, “My hope is in watching a show like this, it helps show you what that kind of stagnation that these kinds of relationships cause; the hurt, the grief that it puts you inside of. I hope this encourages people to take the next step forward, whatever that be, whether that's romantic, professional, anything really.”

The cast will feature Emily Ann Banks and Kristin Katz.

The creative team includes director Hunter Lustberg, playwright Dylan Reed Berman Horowitz, stage manager Isabel Fagre, sound designer Liz Hetzel, Costume Designer Kat Quiñones, intimacy coordinator Shea Madison, social media manager Rose Gonzales, and choreographer Allon Borenshtein.