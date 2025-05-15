CONQUERING THE CANON to Debut at The Downtown Urban Arts Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



C.A.G.E. Theatre Company will present Michael Hagins' CONQUERING THE CANON, written and performed by Michael Hagins, and directed by Melissa Meli. The show will be performed for the Downtown Urban Arts Festival on Friday, June 27th at 8:00 pm.

The absolutely true story of Michael Hagins and how he did every Shakespeare play...or What You Will!

Michael Hagins may be the only African-American artist to ever take part in every play of William Shakespeare's complete Canon. He tells the story of his work, going through the plays and the people that changed his life and guided him to this amazing feat; but as he recounts it all, he learns that with every great achievement and life changing moment, comes a great loss. Come and listen as Michael proceeds to tell his story... Shakespeare style!

This is the second one-man show that Michael Hagins has written. He is the writer of the autobiographical work Michael is Black, which won Best Solo Show in 2017. Michael joins the Downtown Urban Arts Festival for the second time, as he took part in 2022 with his work A Shot Rang Out, which was nominated for 7 off-off Broadway World Awards from BroadwayWorld.com. Michael Hagins recently debuted his original work The Senator Speaks for the African-American Initiative for the American Theater of Actors. He also is the writer of the NYC Fringe award winning production F***ed Up Fairytales, produced by Rising Sun Performance Company.

Showing on Friday, June 27th at 8 pm in Theatre Five at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street)

Directed by Melissa Meli

Projections and Technical Direction by Adam Sherwin

Hagins is an award-winning actor, director, playwright, producer and fight director, who has taken part in hundreds of productions over his 20+ years of indie theatre in New York City.

Comments

