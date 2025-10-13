COMING OUT THE MUSICAL Will Make Off-Broadway Debut at The Incubator Festival 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Coming Out, the Musical will make its Off-Broadway debut at The Incubator Festival 2025! Join us at The Theater Center Off-Broadway for an evening filled with heartwarming ballads and queer joy!

Experience a musical journey of self-discovery with the chance to share your own coming out story; you might just hear it read aloud during the performance!

After receiving the New York State Council on the Arts Grant and performing at Brooklyn Pride and 54 Below, Allison St. Rock (book, music, lyrics) and her talented team bring Coming Out, the Musical to The Incubator Festival for an unforgettable Off-Broadway run.

Directed by Felisha Heng

Music Direction by Guilherme Andreas

Cast:

Maggie McAuliffe

Helora Danna

Rhys Avery

Joe Bliss

Leah Prestogeorge

Marth Brown

Anthony Hagan

James Canal

LaRena Iocco

Alicia Kee

Coming Out, the Musical plays at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street Floor 3) Tuesday, October 28th at 2:00pm, Wednesday, October 29th at 4:30pm, and Tuesday, November 4th at 11:00am. Cover charges are $28.52 (includes $3.52 in fees).

More About Allison St. Rock

Allison St. Rock (she/her) is a queer composer, playwright, lyricist, and performer based in New York City. She studied at The Eugene O'Neill Theater Center's National Music Theater Institute and at The Stella Adler Studio of Acting. Allison's work as a composer and playwright include Coming Out, Big Gay Love Story, The Fall, The Grove and Fantastical. She received the NYSCA Individual Artist Grant in 2022 to produce a staged reading of Coming Out, the Musical. Allison's mission as an artist is to eliminate ignorance and advocate for love and acceptance for the LGBTQIA community. As a performer, Allison has been featured in roles such as The Emcee (Cabaret), Maureen (Rent), Kate (The Wild Party), Bea Bottom (Something Rotten), and Lilli Vanessi/Kate (Kiss Me, Kate). Her first EP, Whirlwind, released October 15th, 2021. She is a proud Ring of Keys, Maestra Music, and Dramatists Guild member.

More About Coming Out, The Musical

Coming Out, the Musical is a queer musical dramedy loosely based on a true story. It tells the coming out stories of six college students as they experience what I call their "spark moments," and the questions and confusions that follow as they explore these new feelings. We meet a pair of best friends who fall in love despite their fears, a young man with a secret, and an actress whose happily ever after is ripped from her fingers. Each character is on a journey to find themselves, ultimately searching for the acceptance that they can only find within.