COCAINE Announced At The NuBox In Hell's Kitchen!

Escape for a night in 1916 New York, and the return of a forgotten masterpiece, brought to life in a Hell's Kitchen location from the play's own era - Cocaine by Pendleton King running for three performances November 22, 23 and 24 at The NuBox Theater.

Under the direction of Judith Feingold, and with the generous talents of Maria Swisher and André Vauthey, Cocaine beckons you to lose yourself and your senses in the hauntingly desperate, achingly lovelorn world of Joe and Nora. Ravaged by drug addiction, prostitution, and the grinding circumstance of American poverty, they have somehow found a tenuous life together, isolated, bitter-sweet and self-contained within their completely private and intimate universe.

Performances: November 22 & 23 at 7:00 pm, November 24 at 6:00 pm

Tickets: $18 online, $20 cash at the door. Purchase online at www.DeSotelleStudio.com Location: The NuBox, at John DeSotelle Studio, 754 9th Ave., 4th floor*, Hell's Kitchen, New York,





*please note that our venue is a walk-up