CHINESE OPERA AND A MODERN DRAMA, Set In Today's U.S. And China, Comes To Columbia University

Columbia University School of the Arts will present Ruoxin Xu's (Columbia MFA Playwriting Candidate 2019) production of CHINESE OPERA AND A MODERN DRAMA. Directed by Miriam Grill (Columbia MFA Directing Candidate 2019).

A thousand years ago, Madame Huarui was the Chinese version of "Helen of Troy", with her life beyond her control. In 2019, Kiki, a New York-based stage manager, is hired to work on a new Beijing Opera featuring Madame Huarui, while her professional and personal life is deeply affected by her uncertain Visa status. Chinese Opera and A Modern Drama explores how women navigate the politics of patriarchy in the past and present, as well as new immigrants living under the current political climate between the U.S. and China.

Featuring: Darran Boyer, Ann Dang, Alana Fu, Julia Gu, Albert Hsueh, Al Patrick Jo, Michael Liu, Katharina Schmidt

Creative Team: Producer/GM Andreas Huang, Production Stage Manager Ada Zhang, Dramaturg Annie Jin Wang, Lighting Designer Kelley Shih, Projection Designer Cinthia Chen, Composer Jin Zixuan, Vocal Coach Andy Liu

CHINESE OPERA AND A MODERN DRAMA will run for a strictly limited engagement at The Lenfest Center for the Arts at 615 W.129th Street. Performances are May 10-11 at 8pm, with a 2pm Saturday, May 11. Tickets are FREE. For tickets and more information, visit arts.columbia.edu/events.

The Oscar Hammerstein II Center for Theatre Studies at Columbia University School of the Arts presents a season of thesis actor and director productions as well as a festival of new plays by emerging playwrights each year. The Theatre Program at the School of the Arts offers MFA degrees in: Acting, Directing, Playwriting, Dramaturgy, Stage Management, and Theatre Management & Producing. For more information about the Theatre Program, visit arts.columbia.edu/theatre.





